Humanitarian Corridor Announced for Stranded Indian Students in Ukraine

In an advisory issued for stranded Indian students in Ukraine, the Indian Embassy in the country on Tuesday announced a humanitarian corridor for evacuation of stranded Indians in various parts of Ukraine.

The embassy has urged all stranded Indians to make use of this opportunity and evacuate by using trains or other available means of transport considering their safety.

The embassy also stated that the next humanitarian corridor is uncertain keeping in view the security conditions.

Meanwhile, the evacuation of around 600 Indian students stranded in Ukraine’s Sumy city has started on Tuesday.

Indian petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri confirmed that the evacuation process for Indian students in the city has started and they are being taken in buses to Poltava.

Notably, under ‘OperationGanga’, 410 Indians have been airlifted on Tuesday by two civilian flights from Suceava. With this, about 18,000 Indians have been brought back through special flights since February 22.

The Ukraine crisis deepened on Tuesday as Russian forces intensified their shelling, leading to scarcity of food, water and medicine in Ukraine.

On Monday, both the countries held the third round of negotiations. The talks have reportedly yielded no results so far.

Meanwhile, Russia's lead negotiator Vladimir Medinsky says Moscow's expectations from the talks "were not fulfilled".

