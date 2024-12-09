Startup India Initiative Creates Over 16.6 Lakh Jobs Across 55 Industries

Startups recognized under Startup India initiative have made a substantial contribution to the country's workforce, generating more than 16.6 lakh direct jobs across 55 diverse industries, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). These startups are not only focusing on technology but are also driving growth and innovation across various sectors, fostering job creation, and contributing to economic development.
Job Creation Across Key Sectors
As of October 31, 2024, significant job creation has been recorded across a wide range of industries, with key sectors contributing as follows:
IT Services: 2,04,119 jobs
Healthcare and Life Sciences: 1,47,639 jobs
Construction: 88,702 jobs
Education: 90,414 jobs
Food & Beverages: 88,468 jobs
Finance Technology: 56,819 jobs
Emerging sectors are also contributing to this growth, including:
Green Technology: 27,808 jobs
Renewable Energy: 41,523 jobs
Professional Services: 94,060 jobs
Artificial Intelligence: 23,918 jobs
Robotics: 5,956 jobs
Government Schemes Fueling Startup Growth
Launched on January 16, 2016, the Startup India initiative has provided a robust framework for nurturing startups. Key government programs like Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS), Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS). These programs support startups at various stages of their lifecycle, ensuring their continued growth and success.
Encouraging Innovation and Competition
Initiatives such as the States’ Startup Ranking, National Startup Awards, and Innovation Week foster competition and innovation across the country. These efforts foster healthy competition, drive innovation, and promote collaboration across the country. Digital platforms such as the Startup India Hub and Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry (BHASKAR) have further facilitated easier access to resources for startups, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.
Fostering International Collaborations
In addition to domestic initiatives, India is enhancing international collaborations through the Startup20 Engagement Group under its G20 presidency. This group focuses on facilitating cross-border partnerships, providing Indian startups with access to global markets and resources.
To ensure grassroots innovation, the government organizes events like Startup Mahakumbh and ASCEND workshops in regions like the Northeast, providing entrepreneurs with access to funding, mentorship, and business linkages.