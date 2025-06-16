Who Is Arun Srinivas? The Man Tapped to Lead Meta India

Meta has named Arun Srinivas as its new India Head, marking a key leadership move as the company looks to deepen its footprint in one of its fastest-growing markets. With a career spanning more than two decades across the consumer goods, investment, and tech sectors, Srinivas brings a diverse portfolio of experience to the role.

Beginning his professional journey in 1996 at Reebok, Srinivas cut his teeth in the FMCG world, taking on roles in product management, sales, and marketing. His early years saw him building regional sales strategies and crafting brand positioning in a competitive retail environment. This foundation set the tone for what would become a steady rise through the ranks of some of the most respected companies in the business world.

In 2001, he joined Hindustan Unilever, where he spent over 15 years leading a wide array of business verticals. From managing skin care and makeup brands like Ponds and Lakmé to heading the Foods business across South Asia—including markets such as India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh—Srinivas consistently demonstrated his ability to scale consumer operations and lead diverse teams.

After his corporate stint, he pivoted to private equity in 2017, taking on the role of Operating Advisor at WestBridge Capital. There, he spearheaded consumer strategy and helped accelerate growth in portfolio brands such as Vini Cosmetics and Enrich Salons.

His move into the tech sector came in 2019 with ride-hailing giant Ola, where he served as Chief Operating Officer and Global Chief Marketing Officer. At Ola, he oversaw the Indian business end-to-end, managing P&L, marketing, and all ride categories. He was also involved in Ola’s international expansion, including its rapid success in the London market, where it quickly emerged as a major player.

Srinivas entered Meta in 2020, initially leading the Global Business Group in India, focusing on large-scale advertiser and agency relationships. In 2022, he was promoted to head the Ads Business in India, where he managed Meta’s advertising revenues, working across client segments from large corporations to small businesses.

Now, as the India Head, he will steer Meta’s strategic direction, partnerships, and operations in a market that plays an increasingly pivotal role in the company’s global plans.

Srinivas holds an MBA in Marketing from IIM Calcutta (Class of 1996), and a bachelor's degree in Physics from the University of Madras. He also attended Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram and later pursued executive education in Strategic Customer Management at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University in 2007.

