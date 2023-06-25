Two from Manipur Held With Heroin in Guwahati

Guwahati Police arrested two persons, who hail from Manipur, with a huge quantity of Heroin in Maligaon area on Sunday.
Acting on intelligence inputs that a Manipur-based narcotics group was supplying drugs through Assam, an operation was carried out by Special Task Force today morning. The force received information that the group was on its way to deliver the contraband in a Toyota Fortuner, bearing the registration number AS 01 DT 2876.
The STF team and Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Kamrup chased the peddlers. In order to escape the police dragnet, the peddlers over sped and in the process, they lost control and the Fortuner fell around 100 ft down the hillock of Powa- Mecca.
However, police caught them and search of the damaged vehicle yielded 100 soap boxes of heroin weighing 1 kg 300 gms and a further search of their rented house at BG Colony in Guwahati’s Maligaon area led to the recovery of another 65 packets of heroin weighing 900 gms.
The arrestees have been identified as Abdul Kalam alias Hasan and Mustakim.