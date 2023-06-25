Two from Manipur Held With Heroin in Guwahati

However, police caught them and search of the damaged vehicle yielded 100 soap boxes of heroin weighing 1 kg 300 gms and a further search of their rented house at BG Colony in Guwahati’s Maligaon area led to the recovery of another 65 packets of heroin weighing 900 gms.

The arrestees have been identified as Abdul Kalam alias Hasan and Mustakim.