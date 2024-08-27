Army Vehicle Involved In Accident Along Indo-China Border; 3 Jawans Dead

Three jawans of the infantry regiment 19 Grenadiers died tragically in an accident along the Indo-China border in Assam's Tinsukia on Tuesday after their vehicle was involved in a mishap.
The deceased jawans were identified as Hawildar Nakhat Singh, Naik Mukesh Kumar and Ashish Kumar.
The troopers were returning from a border patrol to Tinsukia when the accident occurred. The driver of the vehicle lost control as it plunged into a ravine.
Meanwhile, four other jawans survived the accident, but sustained severe injuries. They were transported to Jorhat for improved treatment.