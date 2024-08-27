Assam

Army Vehicle Involved In Accident Along Indo-China Border; 3 Jawans Dead

The troopers were returning from a border patrol to Tinsukia when the accident occurred. The driver of the vehicle lost control as it plunged into a ravine.
Three jawans of the 19 Grenadiers died in an accident along the Indo-China border in Assam's Tinsukia
Three jawans of the 19 Grenadiers died in an accident along the Indo-China border in Assam's Tinsukia
Pratidin Time
Updated on

Three jawans of the infantry regiment 19 Grenadiers died tragically in an accident along the Indo-China border in Assam's Tinsukia on Tuesday after their vehicle was involved in a mishap.

The deceased jawans were identified as Hawildar Nakhat Singh, Naik Mukesh Kumar and Ashish Kumar.

The troopers were returning from a border patrol to Tinsukia when the accident occurred. The driver of the vehicle lost control as it plunged into a ravine.

Meanwhile, four other jawans survived the accident, but sustained severe injuries. They were transported to Jorhat for improved treatment.

Three jawans of the 19 Grenadiers died in an accident along the Indo-China border in Assam's Tinsukia
Guwahati: Accident At Panikhaiti Leaves 4 Injured
Assam
Tinsukia
Accident
army jawans

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/army-vehicle-involved-in-accident-along-indo-china-border-3-jawans-dead
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com