Assam: 23kg of Marijuana Seized in Darrang, 1 Held

A huge consignment of marijuana weighing 23kg was seized in Assam’s Darrang district on Monday.

One peddler, identified as Amirul Islam hailing from Medhipara, has been arrested in connection to the seizure of marijuana in Dalgaon.

According to sources, he was carrying the marijuana in his bicycle when Dalgaon police intercepted him.

Last month, 40kg marijuana was seized at Kamakhya Junction Railway Station in Guwahati.

The marijuana was recovered in food preparing bogie in Southbound Brahmaputra Mail concealed under food.