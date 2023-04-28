Assam: 5 Men Brutally Hack Woman to Death, All Accused Absconding

Earlier today, an incident of a young woman being beaten up by a group of young men was reported at Dumuni Ghat near Baksa in Assam. The victim, a resident of Kajiamati village in Baksa, was subjected to physical assault for reasons that have not yet come to light. The incident has been widely circulated on social media, with graphic images and videos of the young girl being thrashed by the group. According to sources, a journalist is also suspected to be involved in the incident, further complicating the matter.