Assam: 5 Men Brutally Hack Woman to Death, All Accused Absconding

In a heinous incident, a mother of four children was allegedly beaten to death by a group of five men including a teacher in South Salmara Mankachar district of Assam.
The incident has been reported from Buwali village in South Salmara Mankachar on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Ajima Khatun (45), a resident of the same village.
The incident allegedly occurred due to a family dispute. Ajima reportedly suffered brutal injuries after she was attacked with sticks, machetes and other sharp weapons on her head by the five accused including a TET teacher named Atarul Islam. Though she was rushed to a hospital for treatment, she died on the way to the hospital.
As per reports, the conflict erupted when Ajima opposed her minor son from working as a daily wage labourer. Atarul’s brother had taken Ajima's son to work as a labourer in Meghalaya. As per allegations leveled by the family members of the deceased, when Ajima engaged in a verbal spat with Atarul, five persons attacked her which led to her brutal death.
Meanwhile, police reached the spot and registered a case against all accused. All five accused are however absconding post the incident. The police have launched a massive manhunt to nab the accused persons.
