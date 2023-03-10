Assam: Doctors Operate on Wrong Leg of Minor Boy at JMCH, Probe On

The Jorhat Medical College & Hospital (JMCH) in Assam has made headlines once again with a minor boy becoming victim to the doctor’s wrong treatment.

A nine-year-old boy, who was getting treatment for a disorder on his right leg at the JMCH, was reportedly operated on his left leg.

According to information, the boy was operated by doctors of the orthopedic department of the hospital.

The victim child has been identified as Kalpajyoti Das, a 9-year-old boy hailing from Dergaon’s Misamari area.

According to the boy’s grandmother, Kalpajyoti had been undergoing treatment at the JMCH since December 2022. The doctors of the hospital had assured the family that the kid’s leg would be treated and said that an operation have to be conducted.

On Thursday, the boy was admitted at the hospital and underwent an operation. However, post the operation, the boy’s family members were surprised to find that his left leg was operated. After the family members stated the same to the doctors, Kalpajyoti was again shifted to the operation theatre and this time the doctors treated his right leg.