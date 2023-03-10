Assam: Doctors Operate on Wrong Leg of Minor Boy at JMCH, Probe On

The Jorhat Medical College & Hospital (JMCH) in Assam has made headlines once again with a minor boy becoming victim to the doctor’s wrong treatment.
A nine-year-old boy, who was getting treatment for a disorder on his right leg at the JMCH, was reportedly operated on his left leg.
According to information, the boy was operated by doctors of the orthopedic department of the hospital.
The victim child has been identified as Kalpajyoti Das, a 9-year-old boy hailing from Dergaon’s Misamari area.
According to the boy’s grandmother, Kalpajyoti had been undergoing treatment at the JMCH since December 2022. The doctors of the hospital had assured the family that the kid’s leg would be treated and said that an operation have to be conducted.
On Thursday, the boy was admitted at the hospital and underwent an operation. However, post the operation, the boy’s family members were surprised to find that his left leg was operated. After the family members stated the same to the doctors, Kalpajyoti was again shifted to the operation theatre and this time the doctors treated his right leg.
The family members have alleged that the doctors operated on the boy without providing prior information to them. They have also raised questions on why was the boy moved out from the operation theatre if both his legs were to be operated.
Meanwhile, the family members seeking justice have demanded a detailed probe into the incident.
On the other hand, Dr. Purnima Barua, Medical Superintendent of the JMCH stated that the entire incident is a result of a communication gap and that a detailed probe has been ordered on it.
Dr. Barua said, “I have enquired about the entire incident. The incident is a result of communication gap between the doctors on duty and the family members of the boy. As far as I have been told so far, a minor defect started on the left leg due to which the doctors operated on it first as part of an inter-operative decision made by the doctors.”
“An enquiry has been initiated into the entire incident. Two doctors headed the operation. According to me, before taking a decision to operate on the boy’s left leg, they should have approached the attendants of the boy,” Dr. Barua further said.