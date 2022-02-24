Assam: Five Bajrang Dal Members Arrested For Attacking Muslim Family

Five alleged members of the Bajrang Dal have been arrested by Silchar Police for attacking a Muslim family on Wednesday evening.

As per reports, the incident happened following a protest over the hijab row organized by the right-wing group at Trunk road near All India Radio Station in Silchar.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Hitesh Ghosh, Susan Das, Chiranjit Kumar Sinha, Nibash Paul, Sunny Dev.

“There was a democratic protest over the hijab issue in Karnataka organized by the members of Bajrang Dal near Club road in Silchar. The protest ended peacefully. Following the dispersal, some youths allegedly attack a Muslim family near All India Radio. Two ladies and one gentleman sustained injuries and their car was also damaged. A complaint was lodged by the family. During the investigation, based on credible evidence, we have apprehended five youths. We will be forwarding them to the judicial custody and necessary legal action will follow,” Cachar SP Ramandeep Kaur told reporters.

It may be mentioned that the Muslim family includes one retired teacher namely Rabijul Ali Barbhuiyan, his wife, and daughter and two children.