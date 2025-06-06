Assam: Heroin Worth Over Rs 20 Lakh Seized, 3 Arrested in Separate Ops

Assam Police launched two high-impact operations in Duliajan and Hailakandi, resulting in the seizure of banned substances and the arrest of three individuals involved in narcotics distribution.

Duliajan Busts Drug Courier in Bhadoi Pachali

Acting on a tip-off, police in Duliajan conducted a late-night raid at Nagajan Tinali under Bhadoi Pachali area. During the operation, authorities successfully apprehended an active drug courier red-handed. The suspect was caught in possession of 11.80 grams of banned narcotics and a Yamaha FZ motorcycle bearing registration number AS 06 X 2444.

The accused has been identified as Charan Kumar Sonowal, a resident of Borhula Kachari village in Tengakhat, Dibrugarh district.

Hailakandi Raid Nets Heroin Worth Rs 20 Lakh

Meanwhile, in Hailakandi, police carried out a separate anti-drug operation that led to the arrest of two youths in possession of a significant quantity of heroin. The raid took place at a tyre shop in Ward No. 1, Gachtala area, where authorities recovered 44 grams of heroin— estimated to be worth around Rs 20 lakh in the black market.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sahanur Rahman Borbhuyan and SKMD Rafique Ahmed. Both are currently in custody.