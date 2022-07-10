Assam

Assam: Huge Amount Of Drugs Seized In Kamrup

Acting on secret information, a team of police led by Superintendent of police (SP) and Additional SP (HQ) launched an operation, during which, 1 kg Heroin, 5 kg Opium and 2304 SPS tablets were seized hidden inside a pick-up vehicle.
In a major haul, Assam police seized a massive quantity of contraband drugs in Kamrup district on Saturday.

Acting on secret information, a team of police led by Superintendent of police (SP) and Additional SP (HQ) launched an operation, during which, 1 kg Heroin, 5 kg Opium and 2304 SPS tablets were seized hidden inside a pick-up vehicle.

Taking to the Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Yet again a huge catch by @assampolice! In a recent operation led by SP & Addl SP (HQ), @KamrupPolice has seized 1 kg Heroin, 5 kg Opium and 2304 SPS tablets hidden inside a pick-up vehicle. Excellent job team. Keep it up.”

Further investigation is underway.

Recently, Assam Police seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 4 crore in Kamrup district.

Five drug peddlers were arrested in connection to it.

