Assam: Miscreants Attack 2 Persons in Guwahati

In a horrific incident in Guwahati, a miscreant brutally hacked two persons with a machete on Saturday.

The incident took place at Birubari in Guwahati in Assam.

The attacker has been identified as Guddu Singh. According to reports, the land mafia group headed by Guddu Singh had arrived at Bharali’s residence to illegally occupy their land.

As per sources, the group had planned to murder all members of Bharali’s family.

The victims have been identified as Satyabrata Bharali and Mousumi Bharali. Mousumi Bharali is the daughter of Satybrata Bharali.

Both father and daughter have been admitted at the city hospital in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, Paltan Bazar police have arrived at the incident spot. Further investigation is underway into the case.

The police have also recovered the machete used by Guddu Singh to attack the victims.

