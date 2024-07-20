Assam Police Allows Daytime Movement for Commercial Trucks in Kaziranga

The Golaghat Police in Assam have lifted restrictions on the movement of commercial trucks during daylight hours in the Kaziranga National Park area, following an improvement in the flood situation.
According to an official order, commercial trucks are now permitted to travel through the park from 5:00 AM to 6:00 PM at a regulated speed, without the need for piloting. However, entry remains prohibited during night hours, from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM.
This relaxation comes after earlier restrictions were imposed on National Highway 715, which traverses Kaziranga National Park, to ensure the safety of both humans and wildlife during the severe flooding.
The floods have taken a significant toll, claiming the lives of 214 animals in the park. Fortunately, 155 animals have been rescued.
As of July 18, water levels at Passighat, Dibrugarh, Dhansirimukh, and Tezpur have receded below the danger level. Nevertheless, Neamatighat and Numaligarh remain above the danger mark. The state currently has 233 relief camps, with 12 reported to be submerged.
Statewide, the floods have resulted in the loss of at least 91 lives, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). The Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) indicates that several rivers, including the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat, Tezpur, and Dhubri; the Burhi Dihing at Chenimari (Khowang); the Disang at Nanglamuraghat; and the Kushiyara at Karimganj, are still flowing above danger levels.
The floods have impacted 21 districts across Assam, including Cachar, Nalbari, Kamrup, Golaghat, Goalpara, Morigaon, Dibrugarh, Dhubri, Nagaon, Hailakandi, Dhemaji, Majuli, Sivasagar, South Salmara, Darrang, Karimganj, Barpeta, Kamrup (M), Biswanath, Chirang, and Jorhat.
A total of 2,406 villages across 75 revenue circles are affected, with 32,924.32 hectares of cropland submerged.