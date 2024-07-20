Assam Police Allows Daytime Movement for Commercial Trucks in Kaziranga

Statewide, the floods have resulted in the loss of at least 91 lives, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). The Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) indicates that several rivers, including the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat, Tezpur, and Dhubri; the Burhi Dihing at Chenimari (Khowang); the Disang at Nanglamuraghat; and the Kushiyara at Karimganj, are still flowing above danger levels.