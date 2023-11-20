Assam Police "Goes Blue" on World Children's Day

The Assam Police' Child Rights Week campaign that started on November 14 culminated with the "Go Blue" campaign on World Children's Day.
World Children's Day is observed globally on November 20.
Harmeet Singh, Special DGP of Assam, who is also Convenor, Sishu Mitra Programme, said, "We wish all the young ones a very Happy World Children's Day. Under the leadership of our Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Sishu Mitra Programme has been able to bring about a remarkable transformation on the ground level. From infrastructure development to timely investigation, the Assam Police has made major strides in the arena of child-friendly policing across the State, in the endeavour to provide justice for every child."
The 'Go Blue' campaign was initiated by UNICEF, the UN agency working on child rights across the globe. Participating in this international campaign, iconic landmarks world over are illuminated in the blue colour to express solidarity with the cause of child rights.
The Assam Police Headquarters, along with SP Offices and Police Stations across the State were beautifully illuminated in the colour blue, in solidarity of the global campaign for child rights.
By "Going Blue", the Assam Police reiterated its ongoing commitment towards promoting and protecting the rights of all children.
As first responders, the Police have a frontline role in deciding the course of justice for children who are victims of crime and for children who come into conflict with the law.
Through its flagship Sishu Mitra Programme, the Assam Police has been striving towards strengthening its response mechanisms, so as to ensure the protection of child rights across the State.
The Sishu Mitra Programme is a collaborative partnership of the Assam Police with UNICEF and UTSAH Child Rights Org. It is one of the largest Child Friendly Policing programmes in the country.