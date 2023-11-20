Assam Police "Goes Blue" on World Children's Day

Harmeet Singh, Special DGP of Assam, who is also Convenor, Sishu Mitra Programme, said, "We wish all the young ones a very Happy World Children's Day. Under the leadership of our Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Sishu Mitra Programme has been able to bring about a remarkable transformation on the ground level. From infrastructure development to timely investigation, the Assam Police has made major strides in the arena of child-friendly policing across the State, in the endeavour to provide justice for every child."