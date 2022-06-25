Assam's Money Not Spent On MLAs In Radisson Blu: Assam CM Sarma

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that his government is not funding the stay of rebel Maharashtra MLAs and leader Eknath Shinde in Guwahati’s Radisson Blu hotel.
Reacting to queries on who was paying for their stay in the five-star hotel in Guwahati in Assam, CM Sarma said, “Assam’s money is not being spent at Radisson Blu. An RTI will substantiate that.”
Playing it down, the Assam CM said, “People of Maharashtra are not short of money that we have to pay for them.”
He said, “Why should we send the legislators from Maharashtra home? Think about those working at Radisson Blu hotel. What will happen to them?”
Taking an aim at Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi who called for the rebel MLAs to be sent away, CM Sarma said, “Akhil wants the legislators to be thrown out. He is looking to get out youth unemployed just to get protesting people out of the hotel.”
“We want development and glory in Assam. What Akhil wants is for the state to remain impoverished. That is why he is protesting against people from outside staying in the hotel.”
It may be noted that rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with his party's MLAs have been staying in Radisson Blu hotel since Wednesday, having arrived from Surat in Gujarat amid the politicial turmoil in Maharashtra.