Assam's Money Not Spent On MLAs In Radisson Blu: Assam CM Sarma

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that his government is not funding the stay of rebel Maharashtra MLAs and leader Eknath Shinde in Guwahati’s Radisson Blu hotel.

Reacting to queries on who was paying for their stay in the five-star hotel in Guwahati in Assam, CM Sarma said, “Assam’s money is not being spent at Radisson Blu. An RTI will substantiate that.”

Playing it down, the Assam CM said, “People of Maharashtra are not short of money that we have to pay for them.”

He said, “Why should we send the legislators from Maharashtra home? Think about those working at Radisson Blu hotel. What will happen to them?”