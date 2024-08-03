'Bidurbhai' Makers Lodge FIR For Sharing Video Clip On Facebook

An FIR has been filed against a Facebook user by the makers of the newly released Assamese film “Bidurbhai” for allegedly sharing a video clip of the movie on social media.
The film’s production house, Rootstock Entertainment Private Limited, claims that the clip was uploaded from the Facebook account of 'Akash Bora', which is in violation of the Indian Copyright Act.
Arnab Hazarika, the Producer of the film, said that the movie is still running in the theatres and sharing of video clips on digital platforms leads to financial losses for the makers.
“Therefore, I would like to request you to take immediate action against the offender. The uploaded video clips of the movie are enclosed herewith for your reference and necessary action,” Hazarika stated in the FIR.
“Bidurbhai,” a satirical comedy film released on July 19, has enjoyed remarkable success, with showings in 179 theaters across Assam and near sell-out crowds since its debut. The film’s narrative follows four friends from impoverished backgrounds who embark on a risky plan for quick money, leading to a lavish lifestyle, moral dilemmas, and severe repercussions.
Following its success in Assam, the film expanded its release on July 26 to major cities outside the state, including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Madras, Bombay, Pune, New Delhi, and Goa.