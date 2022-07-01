Encounter Breaks Out Between ULFA-I Militants, Assam Police In Tinsukia

An encounter broke out between Assam police and militants of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) in Kakopathar under Tinsukia district on Friday.

No casualty or injury has been reported so far. The incident took place at Mazgaon area today morning.

Sources said that the group of four ULFA-I militants had been hiding at house of one Bhola Changmai in the village.

Acting on the information, police launched an operation and surrounded the house. However, instead of surrendering, they hurled a grenade at the police force, after which the situation escalated.

Three of the ULFA-I militants have been identified as Rinku Asom, Uday Asom and Mriganka Asom.

It is learned that the group had come under the direction of senior ULFA-I leader Rupam Asom. The nature of their visit is yet to be ascertained.