Former Assam Minister Chandan Brahma Quits BPF, Joins UPPL Ahead of Polls

Former Assam minister and vice president of the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) party, Chandan Brahma, has made a significant political move ahead of the Lok Sabha elections by formally joining the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).
Brahma's induction into UPPL took place in the presence of UPPL supremo and chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro, during a grand ceremony at the Kajalgaon market community complex in Chirang district. Speaking to the media, Brahma expressed his satisfaction, stating, "I am happy and with me, thousands of BPF leaders and workers have come here today to contribute to UPPL. There is still a lot to be done. All people have to work together and that is why UPPL is the best platform."
With the first Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency elections in Lower Assam looming, UPPL, a key member of the ruling coalition, is intensifying efforts to consolidate its position. Brahma's move is seen as a significant boost to UPPL's electoral strategy.
Chandan Brahma, who had been relatively inactive in politics following his defeat in the Sidli assembly constituency during the last assembly elections, dealt a blow to BPF by sending his resignation to BPF President Hagrama Mohilary two days prior to joining UPPL.
In his statement after joining UPPL, Brahma emphasized, "My coming to UPPL is the need of the hour. The pace of development and unity that have happened in the BTR region under the leadership of Pramod Boro have to be maintained." He pledged to collaborate with UPPL for the area's development in the future.
The induction ceremony witnessed the presence of notable figures such as Rajya Sabha MP Rangaura Narzari, Kokarjhar Lok Sabha candidate Jayant Basumatary, BTC deputy chief Govind Basumatary, executive members Ranjit Basumatary and Dhananjay Basumatary, as well as political secretaries of the BTC chief and councillors.
In another development, Chief Advisor of Akransu, Arun Kumar Roy, along with 27 of his colleagues, resigned from Akransu and joined UPPL on the same day.