Prophet Row: Section 144 Imposed in Cachar District

In view of the mass rallies and protests being carried out across the country after the derogatory references to the Prophet made by former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP media in-charge Naveen Kumar Jindal, section 144 has been imposed in Cachar district of Assam on Sunday.

The order from the district magistrate of Cachar district said, “Whereas it has been made to appear before me that mass rallies and protest are being organized in various parts of the district since the last few days involving huge gathering. And, whereas some persons may indulge in anti social activities and intimidate genuine public causing annoyance. And, whereas there is apprehension that this may lead to breach of public peace and tranquillity.”

The order comes into force with immediate effect throughout the district and shall remain in place till further orders.