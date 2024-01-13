Assam

Two Days After Eviction, Homeless Man Dies Due to Severe Cold in Goalpara

It has come to the fore that unable to bear the extreme cold, the man lost his life.
An elderly man hailing from Goalpara district of Assam allegedly lost his life as a result of the severe cold weather conditions, reports said on Saturday.

As per sources, the deceased man has been identified as Boyat Ali (55). He was a resident of the evicted Pancharatna NC village in Goalpara.

It may be mentioned that, on January 10, as many as 50 families of the Pancharatna Reserve Forest area were left homeless after an eviction drive was launched in the area against illegal encroachers. The evicted families had illegally encroached on the forest land and constructed houses and other illegal establishments, reports said.

Reportedly, Boyat Ali's family was one among the families which was evicted. Consequently, he along with his family was living without a roof atop his head. It has come to the fore that unable to bear the extreme cold, the man lost his life.

