Amarnath Cloudburst: Death Toll Reaches 15, Over 40 Missing

The death toll in the cloud burst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 15, said officials. The cloudburst was reported at around 5.30 pm. The yatra has been suspended till further notice.

J&K's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said he apprised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah about the situation. The Centre has assured all possible help. Army Helicopters have been pressed into service to shift the injured to hospital.

"Situation is under control, rains are still going on. Looking at the hazard level, the Amarnath Yatra has been halted temporarily due to the area being inundated. If the weather remains normal and makeshift arrangements are made, then the yatra can be resumed tomorrow," said spokesperson of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police or ITBP.

Indian Army continues rescue operation in cloudburst affected area at the lower Amarnath Cave site.

Meanwhile, rescue operations have also been initiated in the region and is being undertaken by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other associated agencies.

According to the automatic weather station at the holy cave, the area received 31 mm rainfall from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the shrine, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens where the pilgrims are served food. Temporary hospitals have been set up in Sonamarg and other places for providing assistance to the injured.