Assam CM Sarma Discusses Flood Situation During Meet With Amit Shah

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday reached national capital Delhi to hold a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah.
The Assam CM held talks over the situation of floods in the state with the Union home minister.
According to reports, CM Sarma asked home minister Shah to declare the situation in Assam as ‘critical’.
The Assam CM mentioned that the state received Rs 327 crores in flood relief funds from the state disaster response force (SRDF).
He also appealed to the home minister to release funds from the national disaster response force (NDRF) relief fund.
CM Sarma said, “Houses of around 30 to 50 lakh people have been damaged. We will make the relief funds from the SDRF available by August.”
“When the SDRF account is exhausted, we will receive funds from the NDRF,” he added.
The Assam CM went on to vehemently dismiss the fact that the floods were caused by the release of water from Bhutan dam, stating that the situation in Assam was only because of the excessive rainfall that the state witnessed this year.