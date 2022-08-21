Himachal: CM Directs Officials to Expedite Rescue Ops at Landslide-Hit Areas

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has directed the Deputy Commissioners of the state to ensure immediate relief and rescue operations besides deploying men and machinery at strategic points that has been hit by the landslides in the state.

In a review meeting with the top officials, Jai Ram Thakur said that major roads in apple-growing areas must be restored on priority. He said that tourists must be advised to stay away from slide prone points and river banks to avoid any untoward incidents.

Thakur also said that the central government would be requested to send additional central teams to undertake the relief and rehabilitation works.