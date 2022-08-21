National

Himachal: CM Directs Officials to Expedite Rescue Ops at Landslide-Hit Areas

In a review meeting with the top officials, Jai Ram Thakur said that major roads in apple-growing areas must be restored on priority.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has directed the Deputy Commissioners of the state to ensure immediate relief and rescue operations besides deploying men and machinery at strategic points that has been hit by the landslides in the state.

In a review meeting with the top officials, Jai Ram Thakur said that major roads in apple-growing areas must be restored on priority. He said that tourists must be advised to stay away from slide prone points and river banks to avoid any untoward incidents.

Thakur also said that the central government would be requested to send additional central teams to undertake the relief and rehabilitation works.

According to official reports, at least 21 people have been killed due to rain-triggered landslides and other weather-related incidents during the past 24 hours in Himachal Pradesh.

According to State Disaster Management Authority, 12 people have been injured and six people are missing.

The state disaster management department has issued a warning for landslides in the state till August 25.Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an orange alert for the next 12 hours across the state.

