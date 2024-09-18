India Calls for Revision of Indus Waters Treaty, Sends Notice to Pakistan

India has sent a notice to Pakistan demanding modification of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), asserting that the agreement's current terms are no longer viable in the present context.
The notice, sent to Pakistan on August 30, 2024, describes the treaty as "one-sided" and calls for a reassessment of its various provisions.
Signed on September 19, 1960, the IWT governs the distribution of water from the Indus river system between the two countries.
The treaty allocates control over the three Eastern Rivers (Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej) to India, while Pakistan controls the three Western Rivers (Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab). India manages about 20% of the total water flow, with Pakistan receiving the remaining 80%.
Indian security analysts have criticized the treaty, arguing that it is outdated given India’s larger population, expanding water needs, and geopolitical tensions with Pakistan.
They suggest that the treaty grants Pakistan a strategic advantage and propose that India should have increased control over the Western Rivers, especially in periods of conflict or high tension.
India's notice underscores the need for a treaty revision, citing changing water usage patterns, demographic shifts, and the country's push towards clean energy.
Additionally, the notice highlights concerns about ongoing terrorist activities from Pakistan, which India claims exploit the treaty's terms to its advantage.
The IWT allows for modifications under Article XII (3), provided both governments ratify a new agreement. India's request marks a significant step in re-evaluating the treaty's relevance in contemporary circumstances.