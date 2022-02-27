‘Mann Ki Baat’: PM Modi Urges people to go ‘Vocal for Local’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens of the country to go "vocal for local" ahead of the upcoming festivals Holi and Shivratri. He requested people to celebrate the festivals with locally made and sourced products.

Addressing the nation on the 86th edition of the monthly radio Programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Modi said, “Many festivals are lined up in the coming month. Shivratri is one of them. A few days later, we will all start preparing for Holi, which is a festival that unites us all.”

The prime minister also said, "This is the time to sweeten relationships and also the time to strengthen ties with family, friends and all our well-wishers.”

Modi also paid tribute to physicist CV Raman ahead of World Science Day on February 28, and urged parents to instill scientific temperament in the minds of children.

He also highlighted efforts underway in Jammu, Visakhapatnam, Mumbai and Ranthambore to reduce the use of plastics and promote the use of eco-friendly alternatives under the Swachch Bharat Mission.

Narendra Modi also said that a lot of attention has been paid to the promotion of Ayurveda in the country. “The formation of the ministry of Ayush has further strengthened our resolve to popularize our traditional methods of medicine and health” Modi added.

Modi also mentioned about his meeting former prime minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga. Modi said, “Raila Amolo Odinga professed his sincere gratitude to Ayurveda practitioners for restoring his daughter's eyesight in India. He also pledged his support to take the practice of Ayurveda to Kenya as well.”

A unique effort, 'Mission Jal Thal', is under way in Srinagar. It is a praiseworthy effort to clean the water bodies, the Prime Minister said.

Speaking about the International Women’s Day which is celebrated on March 8, Modi said, “There are many examples of courage, skill, and talent of women. Whether it is Skill India, SHGs, small or big industries, women have taken the lead everywhere.”