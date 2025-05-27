Nityacharya Jatin Goswami, Two Others from Assam Bags Padma Laurels

In a prestigious civil investiture ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today, President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu conferred the Padma Bhushan on Nityacharya Jatin Goswami and Padma Shri on Shri Rewakanth Mahanta and Smt. Geeta Upadhyaya recognises their exceptional contributions in the fields of art, literature, and education.

Jatin Goswami Conferred Padma Bhushan

Veteran Sattriya exponent Nityacharya Jatin Goswami received the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, for his immense contribution to the preservation, development, and popularisation of Sattriya dance.

Born on August 2, 1933, Goswami began his training under his father and later honed his skills under eminent mentors like Maniram Dutta Muktiar and Rosheswar Saikia Barbayan. He also trained under Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha, mastering folk music, dance, and Ankiya Nat.

A pioneer in reviving and modernising Ankiya Nat performances, Goswami established mobile cultural troupes and founded the Pragjyoti Kala Parishad, touring Satras and Namghars across Assam. He has served on prestigious bodies including the Sangeet Natak Akademi and the ICCR. His earlier honours include the Padma Shri (2008), Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (2004), Kalidas Samman (2017), and Akademi Ratna Fellowship (2019).

Padma Shri for Rewakanth Mahanta

Rewakanth Mahanta, Satradhikar of Khatpara Satra, Sivasagar, was honoured with the Padma Shri for his mastery in mask-making and Mukha Bhaona, a unique masked dance-drama integral to Sattriya culture.

Born on April 19, 1935, Mahanta inherited the intricate art of mask-making from his father and has since elevated it to global recognition. His masks are displayed in museums across India, Russia, Japan, Australia, and the USA. He has received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (2015) and Bishnu Rabha State Award (2019), and has been honoured by over 100 institutions for his lifelong dedication.

Geeta Upadhyaya Honoured for Literary Contributions

Geeta Upadhyaya, a noted writer, translator, and educator, was conferred the Padma Shri for her contribution to literature and education.

Born on February 14, 1939, Upadhyaya became the first woman from Assam's Gorkha community to earn a postgraduate degree. She served as a professor and later as Head of the Department of Political Science at Sibsagar College for three decades.

A Sahitya Akademi Awardee, her acclaimed works include Janmabhumi Mero Swadesh and the biography of freedom fighter Chabilal Upadhyaya. Her translations of The Diary of Anne Frank and Ramayana into Assamese and various Assamese works into Nepali have served as cultural bridges between communities.

Her role extends beyond literature into active social engagement, including memberships in academic boards and juvenile justice bodies.

