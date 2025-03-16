PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana Crosses 10 Lakh Solar-Powered Homes Milestone

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY), the world’s largest domestic rooftop solar initiative, has achieved a significant milestone, with 10 lakh homes now powered by solar energy as of March 10. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy announced the achievement on Thursday, highlighting the scheme’s rapid progress.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2024, the initiative has received 47.3 lakh applications, with Rs. 4,770 crore disbursed to 6.13 lakh beneficiaries. The scheme offers collateral-free loans up to Rs. 2 lakh at a subsidized 6.75% interest rate, with 3.10 lakh loan applications received so far. Of these, 1.58 lakh have been sanctioned, and 1.28 lakh disbursed, ensuring greater financial inclusion.

State-Wise Progress

Several states have made remarkable strides in implementing the scheme. Chandigarh and Daman & Diu have met their rooftop solar targets for government buildings, while Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu have seen significant installations. Gujarat leads the initiative with 3,51,273 households benefiting, followed by Uttar Pradesh (73,602) and Kerala (65,423).

Key Benefits & Future Goals

The scheme provides free electricity through subsidized rooftop solar panels, reducing household energy costs. It is projected to save the government Rs. 75,000 crore annually in electricity expenses while cutting CO2 emissions, equivalent to planting 100 trees per installation.

With a target of 1 crore solar-powered households by 2026-27, the initiative aims to add 30 GW of solar capacity by 2027. Over 25 years, these systems are expected to generate 1,000 billion units of electricity while reducing carbon emissions by 720 million tonnes. Additionally, the scheme is anticipated to create 17 lakh direct jobs, strengthening India's renewable energy sector.

Model Solar Villages

A unique feature of the scheme is the establishment of “Model Solar Villages,” with one village per district selected to promote solar adoption. Each selected village is allocated Rs. 1 crore, setting an example for sustainable energy use across India.

With its rapid adoption and ambitious targets, the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is set to transform India’s energy landscape, making solar power accessible to millions of households.

