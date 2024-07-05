Rahul Gandhi Meets Loco Pilots, Assures Support for Better Working Conditions

The meeting, which took place at 12:30 pm, provided a platform for the loco pilots to voice their pressing concerns and challenges.

The primary issue raised by the loco pilots was the lack of adequate rest. They highlighted the strain of driving trains over long distances, often being called to duty without sufficient breaks. This, they emphasized, leads to high stress levels and lapses in concentration, contributing to accidents. This concern was corroborated by multiple reports from the Railways, including the recent investigation into the Vishakapatnam accident.