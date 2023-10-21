National

Today's Exercise is The First Step in ISRO Journey To Launch Crewed Human Spacecraft Through “Gaganyaan”: Jitendra Singh

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi "unlocked" the Space sector from the self-imposed regulations and shackles of the past, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the mood is upbeat at ISRO and the industry, as well as private participants are vying with each other to collaborate in Space projects.