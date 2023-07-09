Manipur HC Directs Govt To Partially Lift Ban On Internet With Safeguards

Earlier, a 12-member expert committee had informed the high court that internet can be provided to the people of Manipur through broadband connections, either through Internet Leased Line (ILL) or FTTH by ensuring “static IP, banning of Wifi/Hotspots from any of the routers or system, blocking of social media websites and VPNs at the local level, removal of VPN software from the system and prohibiting the installation of new software by any user and enforcing physical monitoring by the concerned authority/officials.”