Manipur CM Optimistic About Normalcy Returning To State

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh recently discussed the ongoing peace talk in Manipur in an interview with ANI. He mentioned that various communities in Manipur are engaging with each other under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following the peace agreement signed by the central and state governments with the United National Liberation Front (UNLF).
Biren Singh stated that, apart from a minor incident, no significant occurrences have happened in the past 2-3 months. The situation is gradually returning to normal and progress is being made rapidly. Meanwhile, discussions for peace are underway, and there are ongoing interactions between different groups, led by Home Minister Amit Shah. Singh expressed optimism that a solution will be reached in the near future.
Speaking on the opposition parties railing down on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Singh said, "The primary duty of the opposition is to criticise whatever work is being done by the ruling party, to criticize whatever good or bad that is being done by the government. I was very unhappy. But during that time I was not in a position to speak out. The Manipuri people were insulted in the Parliament. Even the opposition boycotted the Parliament."
Speaking further on the assistance received by the central government in controlling the situation in Manipur, the Chief Minister, "The state was almost under control. Amit Shah came down here and stayed for three days. He, himself monitored the situation. Minister of State Nityanand Rai stayed here for more than 25 days. He immediately appointed security advisors. They did everything but unfortunately, the opposition had forgotten the facts."
The Chief Minister expressed that Manipur's situation has improved and is currently functioning efficiently under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
"Now the condition of Manipur is better. Everything is running smoothly under the leadership of Amit Shah. Many who are in relief camp now have started going home. Kukis, whose houses have not been burnt, have also started going home. We are also giving money to those whose houses were burnt so that they can start building their homes," Biren Singh said.
Addressing how he overcame his challenges, "It was a tough time for us. We survived due to god's grace and strength. We work hard to restore everything as soon as possible."
Manipur has experienced a series of violent incidents this year following a court order instructing the State to contemplate including the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes category.