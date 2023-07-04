Reviving 'Dying Culture Of Reading': Two Naga Brothers Open Community Library In Remote Village

The Kignwema Village in Nagaland lies away from the hustle and bustle of a township, 15kms south of the capital city of Kohima. The self-funded initiative was undertaken by Akho Phira and his brother Thepfukelie Phira and the library was formally opened to the public in July 2021.

Akho Phira (27) currently works at the Centre for Research in Schemes and Politics, Meghalaya. He said that the concept behind the community library came up during a conversation with his elder brother, Thepfukelie.