NIMAS Team Tops Kangchenjunga, Finalizes ‘Har Shikhar Tiranga’ Campaign with Full Success

In a landmark achievement for Indian mountaineering, the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) successfully summited Mt. Kangchenjunga (8,586 m) — the world’s third-highest peak and India’s highest — on 18 May 2025. This ascent marked the triumphant conclusion of the patriotic ‘Har Shikhar Tiranga’ mission, a campaign to hoist the Indian national flag atop the highest peak in each of India’s 28 states.

Led by veteran mountaineer Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal, the NIMAS expedition became the only team this season to achieve a 100% summit success rate on Kangchenjunga, overcoming extreme weather and challenging terrain. Every climber who attempted the summit reached the peak, showcasing exceptional preparation, teamwork, and determination.

“This expedition was more than just climbing mountains — it was a tribute to the unity and diversity of India,” said Col Jamwal. “From the forests of the northeast to the icy heights of Kangchenjunga, our Tiranga now flies atop every state’s highest point.”

The successful Kangchenjunga climb represents the final milestone of the ‘Har Shikhar Tiranga’ campaign, symbolizing national pride and the spirit of adventure. NIMAS’s accomplishment further cements its status as a leader in adventure sports and a beacon of national service.

As the Indian flag proudly waved from Kangchenjunga’s summit, it carried the dreams and unity of millions across the country, completing a historic chapter in Indian mountaineering.

