Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong – Head-to-Head, Pitch Report, Stats and Records

Bangladesh will kick off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a crucial Group B clash against Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday, September 12. The Tigers, led by Litton Das, enter the contest in strong form, while Hong Kong will be eager to bounce back after a heavy defeat to Afghanistan.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong: Head-to-Head Record

Bangladesh and Hong Kong have only faced each other once in international T20 cricket. That encounter came during the 2014 ICC World T20, where Hong Kong pulled off a stunning upset.

Match Summary (2014 ICC WT20):

Bangladesh were bowled out for just 108 runs, thanks to brilliant spells from Nadeem Ahmed (4/21) and Nizakat Khan (3/19). In reply, Hong Kong chased down the target with two balls to spare, finishing at 114/8.

This remains Hong Kong’s only T20I win over Bangladesh.

Matches Played Bangladesh Won Hong Kong Won No Result 1 0 1 0

Best Performers in BAN vs HK T20Is

Player Team Runs Best Score Munir Dar Hong Kong 36 36 Irfan Ahmed Hong Kong 34 34 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 34 34 Anamul Haque Bangladesh 26 26

Player Team Wickets Best Figures Nadeem Ahmed Hong Kong 4 4/21 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 3 3/9 Nizakat Khan Hong Kong 3 3/19 Mahmudullah Bangladesh 2 2/13

Bangladesh: Team Preview

Bangladesh head into the tournament in fine form, having secured three consecutive T20I series wins against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands. Their victories against Pakistan and Sri Lanka were particularly historic, marking their first-ever series triumphs over both sides in the shortest format.

Batting: The opening duo of Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon will look to provide aggressive starts, while Litton Das, Shamim Hossain, and Jaker Ali add depth in the middle and lower order.

Bowling: The pace trio of Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib provide both new-ball swing and death-over expertise. All-rounder Mahedi Hasan adds balance with his spin.

Currently ranked 10th in ICC T20I rankings, Bangladesh aim to begin their Asia Cup 2025 journey on a strong note.

Hong Kong: Team Preview

Hong Kong, under the leadership of Yasim Murtaza, suffered a heavy defeat in their opening match against Afghanistan. After conceding 188/6, they were restricted to just 94/9, losing by 94 runs.

Despite the setback, Hong Kong has shown resilience in past tournaments. Veteran batter Babar Hayat, who top-scored in their last outing, will be crucial to their chances. Their spinners will also play a key role, especially considering the conditions in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium: Pitch Report

TheSheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is known for offering a balanced contest between bat and ball.

Early Overs: Seamers enjoy assistance with movement and extra bounce.

Middle Overs: Spinners come into play as the pitch grips slightly.

Batting Conditions: Once set, batters benefit from true bounce and a fast outfield, making stroke play easier.

Evening Matches: Dew is a major factor, often favoring teams batting second by reducing spin and making it harder to defend totals.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium: T20I Stats and Records

Stat Record Total matches 91 Matches won batting first 42 Matches won bowling first 49 Average 1st innings score 136 Average 2nd innings score 123 Highest total 225/7 (Ireland vs Afghanistan) Lowest total 54/10 (USA Women vs Thailand Women) Highest chase 174/2 (South Africa vs Ireland) Lowest defended 93/8 (Thailand Women vs PNG Women)

Bangladesh enter this clash as strong favorites, backed by recent form and a balanced squad. However, Hong Kong will draw inspiration from their famous 2014 victory over Bangladesh and look to repeat history. With the Abu Dhabi pitch likely to assist both pacers and spinners while dew factors in, winning the toss could play a decisive role.

