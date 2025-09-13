Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – Head-to-Head, Pitch Report, Stats and Records

The 2025 Asia Cup T20 is heating up with a high-voltage clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh, who started their campaign with a convincing win over Hong Kong, will be eager to secure back-to-back victories and strengthen their Super Fours chances. Sri Lanka, the reigning champions from the 2022 edition, are beginning their title defence in this fixture and will want to stamp their authority early in the tournament. With both teams in contrasting positions but equally determined, this promises to be a cracking contest.
Match Details
|Detail
|Information
|Match
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Match 5, Asia Cup 2025
|Date
|Saturday, September 13, 2025
|Time
|Toss: 7:30 PM IST, Match Start: 8:00 PM IST
|Venue
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Live Telecast
|Sony Sports Network (India)
|Live Streaming
|SonyLIV, FanCode & YuppTV
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head in Asia Cup (T20s)
|Matches
|Bangladesh Wins
|Sri Lanka Wins
|Tie
|5
|2
|3
|0
Analysis: Sri Lanka have a narrow edge in Asia Cup T20s, but Bangladesh’s recent form, including a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka in July, gives them confidence heading into this game.
Overall Head-to-Head (T20Is)
|Matches Played
|Bangladesh Wins
|Sri Lanka Wins
|Tie
|20
|8
|12
|0
Context: Historically, Sri Lanka have dominated this rivalry, but Bangladesh have improved drastically in recent years. Their victories in the last bilateral series signal a power shift, adding extra spice to this clash.
Pitch Report – Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
The Sheikh Zayed Stadium has hosted two matches in this edition so far, with an average first-innings score of around 166. The pitch offers something for both batters and bowlers. Seamers could extract swing with the new ball under lights, while spinners may come into play as the match progresses. Powerplay overs will be crucial, and teams may prefer chasing under the dew factor.
Key Players to Watch
Bangladesh
Litton Das: Skipper in red-hot form; scored 59 (39) in the opener against Hong Kong.
Towhid Hridoy: A reliable middle-order batter who complements Litton well.
Mustafizur Rahman: The experienced left-arm pacer will be key in death overs.
Sri Lanka
Kusal Mendis: Explosive top-order batter capable of anchoring innings.
Wanindu Hasaranga: Match-winning all-rounder and a threat in middle overs.
Dushmantha Chameera: In great form with the ball, picked 8 wickets in 3 T20Is vs Zimbabwe.
Stats and Records
Last Five Matches (All Formats):
Bangladesh: W, W, W, W, L
Sri Lanka: W, L, W, L, L
Highest Run-Getters in BAN vs SL T20Is
Kusal Mendis – 389 runs
Litton Das – 325 runs
Leading Wicket-Takers
Wanindu Hasaranga – 16 wickets
Mustafizur Rahman – 14 wickets
Last Meeting (July 2025 Series): Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka 2-1, sealing the series with an 8-wicket win in Colombo.
Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025
TV Broadcast (India): Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming (India): SonyLIV, FanCode
Other Platforms: YuppTV (App & Website)
With Bangladesh riding high on form and Sri Lanka starting their campaign as defending champions, this Asia Cup 2025 Group B clash in Abu Dhabi could well decide who dominates the group. Expect a thriller between two teams with contrasting styles but equally strong ambitions.
