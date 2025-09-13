Subscribe

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – Head-to-Head, Pitch Report, Stats and Records

Bangladesh face Sri Lanka in Match 5 of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh, fresh off a seven-wicket win over Hong Kong, will aim to extend their winning run, while defending champions Sri Lanka begin their campaign.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

The 2025 Asia Cup T20 is heating up with a high-voltage clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh, who started their campaign with a convincing win over Hong Kong, will be eager to secure back-to-back victories and strengthen their Super Fours chances. Sri Lanka, the reigning champions from the 2022 edition, are beginning their title defence in this fixture and will want to stamp their authority early in the tournament. With both teams in contrasting positions but equally determined, this promises to be a cracking contest.

Match Details 

DetailInformation
MatchBangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Match 5, Asia Cup 2025
DateSaturday, September 13, 2025
TimeToss: 7:30 PM IST, Match Start: 8:00 PM IST
VenueSheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Live TelecastSony Sports Network (India)
Live StreamingSonyLIV, FanCode & YuppTV

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head in Asia Cup (T20s)

MatchesBangladesh WinsSri Lanka WinsTie
5230

Analysis: Sri Lanka have a narrow edge in Asia Cup T20s, but Bangladesh’s recent form, including a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka in July, gives them confidence heading into this game.

Overall Head-to-Head (T20Is)

Matches PlayedBangladesh WinsSri Lanka WinsTie
208120

Context: Historically, Sri Lanka have dominated this rivalry, but Bangladesh have improved drastically in recent years. Their victories in the last bilateral series signal a power shift, adding extra spice to this clash.

Pitch Report – Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi


The Sheikh Zayed Stadium has hosted two matches in this edition so far, with an average first-innings score of around 166. The pitch offers something for both batters and bowlers. Seamers could extract swing with the new ball under lights, while spinners may come into play as the match progresses. Powerplay overs will be crucial, and teams may prefer chasing under the dew factor.

Key Players to Watch

  • Bangladesh

    • Litton Das: Skipper in red-hot form; scored 59 (39) in the opener against Hong Kong.

    • Towhid Hridoy: A reliable middle-order batter who complements Litton well.

    • Mustafizur Rahman: The experienced left-arm pacer will be key in death overs.

  • Sri Lanka

    • Kusal Mendis: Explosive top-order batter capable of anchoring innings.

    • Wanindu Hasaranga: Match-winning all-rounder and a threat in middle overs.

    • Dushmantha Chameera: In great form with the ball, picked 8 wickets in 3 T20Is vs Zimbabwe.

Stats and Records

  • Last Five Matches (All Formats):

    • Bangladesh: W, W, W, W, L

    • Sri Lanka: W, L, W, L, L

  • Highest Run-Getters in BAN vs SL T20Is

    • Kusal Mendis – 389 runs

    • Litton Das – 325 runs

  • Leading Wicket-Takers

    • Wanindu Hasaranga – 16 wickets

    • Mustafizur Rahman – 14 wickets

  • Last Meeting (July 2025 Series): Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka 2-1, sealing the series with an 8-wicket win in Colombo.

Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025

  • TV Broadcast (India): Sony Sports Network

  • Live Streaming (India): SonyLIV, FanCode

  • Other Platforms: YuppTV (App & Website)


With Bangladesh riding high on form and Sri Lanka starting their campaign as defending champions, this Asia Cup 2025 Group B clash in Abu Dhabi could well decide who dominates the group. Expect a thriller between two teams with contrasting styles but equally strong ambitions.

