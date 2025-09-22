Asia Cup 2025 Final – Live Score and Updates from Dubai

After the match between India and Sri lanka, The much awaited Asia Cup 2025 Final is set to take place on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The two top-performing teams from the Super Four stage will battle it out in this high-stakes encounter, with millions of fans around the world eagerly awaiting live updates, scorecards, and full match commentary.
Match Information
Fixture: TBC vs TBC, Final, Asia Cup 2025
Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025
Time: 8:00 PM IST | 06:30 PM Local | 14:30 GMT
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Venue Details – Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Located in Dubai Sports City, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is one of the premier cricketing venues in the UAE. With a seating capacity of 25,000, it is renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and electrifying atmosphere. The ground is known for producing competitive contests, offering a batting-friendly surface while providing assistance to spinners under the lights. The stadium has two prominent ends – the Emirates Road End and the Dubai Sports City End.
Broadcast and Streaming Information
Cricket fans can catch the live action of theAsia Cup 2025 Final through multiple platforms.
TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming:SonyLIV and FanCode
What to Expect
With the tournament showcasing thrilling matches so far, the Asia Cup 2025 Final promises to deliver top-class cricket as both teams look to lift the prestigious trophy. The clash in Dubai will not only test individual brilliance but also team strategies under pressure. Fans can look forward to exciting batting displays, fiery pace bowling, and tactical spin battles as the continent’s best sides aim for glory..
The countdown has begun for the Asia Cup 2025 Final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where history will be written under the floodlights.
Also Read:
Top Players to Watch in Asia Cup 2025: Debutants Who Can Change the Game
Most Sixes in Asia Cup History (ODI & T20I): Records, Stats, and Top Hitters
Most Centuries in Asia Cup History: Complete List of Record Holders
Most Wickets in Asia Cup: Complete List of Top Bowling Performers
Asia Cup 2025: Top Five Run-Scorers in Asia Cup T20 Format
Asia Cup Winners List (1984–2023): Complete History, Records
Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money: Champions, Runners-up, and What’s at Stake
Asia Cup 2025 Squads: Full Teams and Players List
Asia Cup 2025: India Aim for Another Title – Where to Watch Live and Full Schedule, Squad
Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: How to Watch in US, UK, Canada, Australia, India & Worldwide
Asia Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Teams, Venues, Tickets and How to Watch Live