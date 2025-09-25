Asia Cup 2025: How Pakistan Can Reach the Final vs India

The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage has entered a thrilling phase with India already booking their place in the final. Following India’s commanding win against Bangladesh in Dubai on Wednesday, all eyes are now on the Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash — a game being treated as a virtual semi-final. The winner will face India in the grand finale on September 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India Secure Early Final Berth

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India continued their unbeaten run in the tournament with a 41-run victory over Bangladesh. Abhishek Sharma starred with the bat, smashing 75 runs off just 37 deliveries, guiding India to a competitive 168/6. In response, Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy chipped in with two each to dismiss Bangladesh for 127.

The result not only sealed India’s final spot but also eliminated Sri Lanka from the competition. This means the outcome of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh encounter will directly decide the second finalist.

Pakistan’s Qualification Scenario

For Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan, the equation is simple: a win over Bangladesh will guarantee a place in the final. Currently sitting on 2 points from 2 matches, another victory would take their tally to 4 points — enough to secure the second spot in the summit clash.

The same rule applies to Bangladesh. After beating Sri Lanka in their opening Super 4 fixture, they also have 2 points. A win against Pakistan would take them to 4 points and into the final. With India and Sri Lanka already settled in their positions, the India vs Sri Lanka match will now be a dead rubber.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Where to Watch Live

Television Broadcast : Sony Sports Network (India)

Online Streaming: SonyLIV app and website, OTTplay app

Bangladesh’s Stand-In Captain Speaks

Following their loss to India, Bangladesh’s stand-in skipper Jaker Ali stressed on the importance of bouncing back quickly.

“All credit goes to the boys, after ten overs they adjusted brilliantly. We can take positives from this game. Tomorrow is a must-win match, and we will give our best against Pakistan,” Jaker Ali said at the post-match presentation.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 4 Match Details

Fixture : Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4

Date : Thursday, September 25, 2025

Venue : Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Time: 8:00 PM IST (Toss at 7:30 PM IST)

Squads for Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Bangladesh Squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali (c/wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Litton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz

With India already in the final, the spotlight is firmly on Pakistan and Bangladesh. Both sides have everything to play for in what promises to be a nail-biting contest. For Pakistan, victory means a shot at the trophy and redemption after an inconsistent Super 4 start. For Bangladesh, it is an opportunity to script history by reaching the Asia Cup final.

Also Read: