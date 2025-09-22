Subscribe

0

Sports

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match at Dubai

India and Bangladesh face off in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 24. Both teams will aim for a vital win to boost their chances of qualifying for the final.

author-image
PratidinTime Sports Desk
New Update
India vs Bangladesh

India vs Bangladesh

The Asia Cup 2025 continues with a immense excitement clash between India and Bangladesh in the Super Four stage. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. Fans can follow the live score, ball-by-ball commentary, and detailed updates as both teams fight for a spot in the finals.

Match Information

  • Fixture: India vs Bangladesh, Super Fours, 16th Match (A1 vs B2)

  • Format: T20I

  • Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

  • Time: 8:00 PM IST | 06:30 PM Local | 14:30 GMT

  • Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

India Squad for Asia Cup 2025 Super Four

Playing Members: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh
Bench & Support Staff: To be confirmed by team management.

Bangladesh Squad for Asia Cup 2025 Super Four

Playing Members: Litton Das (c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanzid Hasan Tamim
Bench & Support Staff: As announced by Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Venue Guide – Dubai International Cricket Stadium

  • Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

  • Capacity: 25,000

  • Ends: Emirates Road End, Dubai Sports City End

  • Hosts to: United Arab Emirates cricket team

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has hosted several high-profile matches and is known for its balanced pitch that provides assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. With evening conditions likely to bring in dew, chasing could be an advantage.

Broadcast and Streaming Details

  • TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

  • Live Streaming:SonyLIV, FanCode

Match Preview

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will be banking on their strong batting depth and world-class bowling attack. Key players like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav will be crucial in this encounter. On the other hand, Bangladesh, under the leadership of Litton Das, will rely on experienced campaigners such as Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and Towhid Hridoy to challenge the Indian side.

Both teams have shown solid performances in the group stage, and this Super Four clash is set to be a decisive encounter in the race to the Asia Cup 2025 final.

India and Bangladesh are set for a thrilling battle under lights in Dubai, with everything to play for in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage.

Also Read:

Top Players to Watch in Asia Cup 2025: Debutants Who Can Change the Game

Most Sixes in Asia Cup History (ODI & T20I): Records, Stats, and Top Hitters

Most Centuries in Asia Cup History: Complete List of Record Holders

Most Wickets in Asia Cup: Complete List of Top Bowling Performers

Asia Cup 2025: Top Five Run-Scorers in Asia Cup T20 Format

Asia Cup Winners List (1984–2023): Complete History, Records

Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money: Champions, Runners-up, and What’s at Stake

Asia Cup 2025 Squads: Full Teams and Players List

Asia Cup 2025: India Aim for Another Title – Where to Watch Live and Full Schedule, Squad

Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: How to Watch in US, UK, Canada, Australia, India & Worldwide

Asia Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Teams, Venues, Tickets and How to Watch Live

2025 Asia Cup