Asia Cup 2025: India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match at Dubai

The Asia Cup 2025 continues with a immense excitement clash between India and Bangladesh in the Super Four stage. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. Fans can follow the live score, ball-by-ball commentary, and detailed updates as both teams fight for a spot in the finals.

Match Information

Fixture: India vs Bangladesh, Super Fours, 16th Match (A1 vs B2)

Format: T20I

Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM IST | 06:30 PM Local | 14:30 GMT

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

India Squad for Asia Cup 2025 Super Four

Playing Members: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Bench & Support Staff: To be confirmed by team management.

Bangladesh Squad for Asia Cup 2025 Super Four

Playing Members: Litton Das (c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanzid Hasan Tamim

Bench & Support Staff: As announced by Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Venue Guide – Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Capacity: 25,000

Ends: Emirates Road End, Dubai Sports City End

Hosts to: United Arab Emirates cricket team

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has hosted several high-profile matches and is known for its balanced pitch that provides assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. With evening conditions likely to bring in dew, chasing could be an advantage.

Broadcast and Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming:SonyLIV, FanCode

Match Preview

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will be banking on their strong batting depth and world-class bowling attack. Key players like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav will be crucial in this encounter. On the other hand, Bangladesh, under the leadership of Litton Das, will rely on experienced campaigners such as Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and Towhid Hridoy to challenge the Indian side.

Both teams have shown solid performances in the group stage, and this Super Four clash is set to be a decisive encounter in the race to the Asia Cup 2025 final.

India and Bangladesh are set for a thrilling battle under lights in Dubai, with everything to play for in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage.

