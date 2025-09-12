Subscribe

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan – Head-to-Head, Pitch Report, Stats and Records

India and Pakistan renew their legendary rivalry in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium. India lead the head-to-head in both Asia Cup and T20Is, but Pakistan’s bowling attack featuring Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan.

PratidinTime Sports Desk
The biggest rivalry in cricket is set to light up Dubai once again as India take on Pakistan in Match 6 of the Asia Cup 2025 (T20 format) on Sunday, September 14. Defending champions India began their campaign with a dominant win over hosts UAE, while Pakistan enter the tournament after lifting the tri-nation T20 series in Sharjah. With both sides in strong form, fans are bracing for a high-octane contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Match Details 

  • Match: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 – Group A, Match 6

  • Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

  • Time: 7:30 PM IST | 6:00 PM GST | 3:30 PM GMT

  • Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (UAE)

  • Tickets: Available via Platinumlist (from $135 to $4,550)

  • Broadcast: Sony Sports Network (India), SonyLIV, PTV Sports (Pakistan), TNT Sports (UK), Willow TV (USA)

India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in Asia Cup

India and Pakistan have met 19 times in Asia Cup history across formats. India holds the edge with 10 wins, while Pakistan has won 6 matches. Three encounters ended with no result, including the 2023 washout.

TeamsMatchesWinsLossesNo Result
India191063
Pakistan196103

Last Asia Cup win for Pakistan: 2022 (Super Four, UAE)
India’s last Asia Cup win vs Pakistan: 2018 (Group Stage, UAE)

Overall Head-to-Head (ODIs & T20Is)

  • ODIs: 135 matches → Pakistan 🟢 73 wins | India 🔵 58 wins | 4 No Result

  • T20Is: 13 matches → India 🔵 10 wins | Pakistan 🟢 3 wins

    • Two of Pakistan’s three T20 wins came in Dubai.

Most recent clash: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy group stage (Dubai), powered by a Virat Kohli century.

Pitch Report – Dubai International Stadium

The Dubai pitch has historically offered balanced conditions, but in recent years it has slightly favoured bowlers, especially spinners.

  • Avg 1st Innings Score (T20s, 2022–25): ~151

  • Batting First Win %: 41%

  • Chasing Win %: 59%

  • Spin vs Pace: Spinners maintain better control (ER 7.1) compared to pacers (ER 8.4).

With hot and humid conditions (41°C day / 33°C evening), dew could play a role in the second innings, giving chasing teams an advantage.

Key Players to Watch

India:

  • Abhishek Sharma – Young opener with a strike rate of 193 in T20s, adds explosive starts.

  • Suryakumar Yadav (C) – India’s captain and a T20 powerhouse, known for 360° batting.

  • Jasprit Bumrah – Back in action after injury, his yorkers are vital in Dubai’s conditions.

  • Varun Chakaravarthy – Leg-spinner with 27 wickets in his last 12 T20Is.

Pakistan:

  • Hasan Nawaz – Fearless striker (SR 174) with a T20 century already to his name.

  • Fakhar Zaman – Experienced opener capable of counter-attacking Bumrah early on.

  • Shaheen Afridi – Pakistan’s strike bowler, dangerous with the new ball.

  • Sufiyan Muqeem – Emerging left-arm wrist spinner with 25 wickets in 17 T20Is.

Stats and Records

  • Most Asia Cup titles: India – 7 | Pakistan – 2

  • Most finals: India – 11 | Pakistan – 5

  • India’s top Asia Cup run-getter (vs Pakistan): Virat Kohli

  • Pakistan’s last Asia Cup win vs India: 2022, thanks to Rizwan (71) & Nawaz’s quickfire 41.

Form Guide:

  • India last 5 T20Is: W-W-W-L-W

  • Pakistan last 5 T20Is: W-W-L-W-W

Where to Watch India vs Pakistan – Asia Cup 2025

  • India: Sony Sports Network (Sony Ten 1/5), SonyLIV app & website, DD Sports (free-to-air)

  • Pakistan: PTV Sports & Tamasha app

  • USA: Willow TV & YuppTV

  • UK & Ireland: TNT Sports & Discovery+

  • MENA: CricLife MAX & STARZPLAY

  • Southeast Asia / Europe: YuppTV (digital coverage)India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup is never just a cricket match—it’s a cultural phenomenon. With both teams riding on recent successes and boasting world-class talent, the Dubai clash promises fireworks. Whether it’s Shaheen vs Gill or Bumrah vs Fakhar, expect moments that will be remembered long after the final ball.

