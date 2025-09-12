Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan – Head-to-Head, Pitch Report, Stats and Records

The biggest rivalry in cricket is set to light up Dubai once again as India take on Pakistan in Match 6 of the Asia Cup 2025 (T20 format) on Sunday, September 14. Defending champions India began their campaign with a dominant win over hosts UAE, while Pakistan enter the tournament after lifting the tri-nation T20 series in Sharjah. With both sides in strong form, fans are bracing for a high-octane contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Match Details

Match: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 – Group A, Match 6

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM IST | 6:00 PM GST | 3:30 PM GMT

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (UAE)

Tickets: Available via Platinumlist (from $135 to $4,550)

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network (India), SonyLIV, PTV Sports (Pakistan), TNT Sports (UK), Willow TV (USA)

India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in Asia Cup

India and Pakistan have met 19 times in Asia Cup history across formats. India holds the edge with 10 wins, while Pakistan has won 6 matches. Three encounters ended with no result, including the 2023 washout.

Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result India 19 10 6 3 Pakistan 19 6 10 3

Last Asia Cup win for Pakistan: 2022 (Super Four, UAE)

India’s last Asia Cup win vs Pakistan: 2018 (Group Stage, UAE)

Overall Head-to-Head (ODIs & T20Is)

ODIs: 135 matches → Pakistan 🟢 73 wins | India 🔵 58 wins | 4 No Result

T20Is: 13 matches → India 🔵 10 wins | Pakistan 🟢 3 wins Two of Pakistan’s three T20 wins came in Dubai.



Most recent clash: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy group stage (Dubai), powered by a Virat Kohli century.

Pitch Report – Dubai International Stadium

The Dubai pitch has historically offered balanced conditions, but in recent years it has slightly favoured bowlers, especially spinners.

Avg 1st Innings Score (T20s, 2022–25): ~151

Batting First Win %: 41%

Chasing Win %: 59%

Spin vs Pace: Spinners maintain better control (ER 7.1) compared to pacers (ER 8.4).

With hot and humid conditions (41°C day / 33°C evening), dew could play a role in the second innings, giving chasing teams an advantage.

Key Players to Watch

India:

Abhishek Sharma – Young opener with a strike rate of 193 in T20s, adds explosive starts.

Suryakumar Yadav (C) – India’s captain and a T20 powerhouse, known for 360° batting.

Jasprit Bumrah – Back in action after injury, his yorkers are vital in Dubai’s conditions.

Varun Chakaravarthy – Leg-spinner with 27 wickets in his last 12 T20Is.

Pakistan:

Hasan Nawaz – Fearless striker (SR 174) with a T20 century already to his name.

Fakhar Zaman – Experienced opener capable of counter-attacking Bumrah early on.

Shaheen Afridi – Pakistan’s strike bowler, dangerous with the new ball.

Sufiyan Muqeem – Emerging left-arm wrist spinner with 25 wickets in 17 T20Is.

Stats and Records

Most Asia Cup titles: India – 7 | Pakistan – 2

Most finals: India – 11 | Pakistan – 5

India’s top Asia Cup run-getter (vs Pakistan): Virat Kohli

Pakistan’s last Asia Cup win vs India: 2022, thanks to Rizwan (71) & Nawaz’s quickfire 41.

Form Guide:

India last 5 T20Is: W-W-W-L-W

Pakistan last 5 T20Is: W-W-L-W-W

Where to Watch India vs Pakistan – Asia Cup 2025

India: Sony Sports Network (Sony Ten 1/5), SonyLIV app & website, DD Sports (free-to-air)

Pakistan: PTV Sports & Tamasha app

USA: Willow TV & YuppTV

UK & Ireland: TNT Sports & Discovery+

MENA: CricLife MAX & STARZPLAY

Southeast Asia / Europe: YuppTV (digital coverage)India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup is never just a cricket match—it’s a cultural phenomenon. With both teams riding on recent successes and boasting world-class talent, the Dubai clash promises fireworks. Whether it’s Shaheen vs Gill or Bumrah vs Fakhar, expect moments that will be remembered long after the final ball.

