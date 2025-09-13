Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan – Head-to-Head, Pitch Report, Stats and Records

Few sporting rivalries capture the world’s attention like India vs Pakistan in cricket. The two Asian giants will lock horns in the Asia Cup 2025 Group A clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Defending champions India enter the contest with momentum after thrashing hosts UAE in their opener, while Pakistan will look to continue their winning run following a tri-nation series triumph against Afghanistan and UAE. With high stakes and huge fan anticipation, this clash promises fireworks on and off the field.
Match Details
|Detail
|Information
|Match
|India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 – Group A
|Date
|Sunday, September 14, 2025
|Time
|6:30 PM IST (14:30 GMT)
|Venue
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE
|Live Telecast
|Sony Sports Network (India)
|Live Streaming
|SonyLIV, FanCode, YuppTV
ndia vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in Asia Cup
|Format
|Matches
|India Wins
|Pakistan Wins
|Tied/NR
|ODI Asia Cups
|15
|8
|5
|2
|T20 Asia Cups
|4
|3
|1
|0
Analysis: India have historically enjoyed the upper hand in Asia Cup clashes across formats. Pakistan’s most recent Asia Cup T20 win came at this very venue in 2022, adding extra spice to this encounter.
Overall Head-to-Head (ODIs & T20Is)
ODIs:
Matches: 132
India Won: 55
Pakistan Won: 73
No Result: 4
T20Is:
Matches: 13
India Won: 9
Pakistan Won: 3
Tied: 1
Context: While Pakistan dominate the overall ODI record, India hold a commanding lead in T20Is, especially in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.
Pitch Report – Dubai International Cricket Stadium
The Dubai pitch has traditionally offered a balanced contest between bat and ball. The average first-innings score in T20Is here is around 160–165 runs. Under lights, the new ball tends to swing for a few overs, making powerplay crucial for both sides. Batting usually gets easier in the second innings, and teams chasing have enjoyed more success in Dubai, thanks to dew.
Key Players to Watch
India
Hardik Pandya: A proven all-rounder with the ability to shift momentum.
Jasprit Bumrah: India’s strike bowler, lethal at the death.
Virat Kohli: Known for his dominance against Pakistan in ICC tournaments.
Pakistan
Mohammad Rizwan: Consistent opener and Pakistan’s run-machine in T20Is.
Shaheen Afridi: His new-ball spell could decide the game’s outcome.
Babar Azam: The skipper’s anchor role will be crucial in setting up Pakistan’s innings.
Stats and Records
India vs Pakistan in T20 World Cups:
Matches: 8 | India Won: 6 | Pakistan Won: 1 | Tie: 1
Recent Form:
India: W, W, L, W, W
Pakistan: W, W, L, W, L
Highest Run-Scorers in IND vs PAK T20Is
Virat Kohli – 488 runs
Mohammad Rizwan – 284 runs
Leading Wicket-Takers in IND vs PAK T20Is
Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 11 wickets
Shaheen Afridi – 9 wickets
Memorable Clash: The 2007 T20 World Cup group-stage match ended in a tie before India won the famous bowl-out 3-0.
Where to Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025
TV Broadcast (India): Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming (India): SonyLIV, FanCode
Other Platforms: YuppTV (for global audiences)
India vs Pakistan encounters are more than just cricket; they’re a global sporting spectacle. With India aiming to defend their Asia Cup crown and Pakistan eager to make a statement, expect nothing less than drama, pressure, and unforgettable moments when the two sides clash in Dubai.
