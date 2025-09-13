Subscribe

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan – Head-to-Head, Pitch Report, Stats and Records

India and Pakistan face off in the Asia Cup 2025 Group A clash at the Dubai International Stadium on September 14. With India leading the Asia Cup head-to-head and Pakistan hungry for revenge, fans can expect a high-voltage battle.

India vs Pakistan

Few sporting rivalries capture the world’s attention like India vs Pakistan in cricket. The two Asian giants will lock horns in the Asia Cup 2025 Group A clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Defending champions India enter the contest with momentum after thrashing hosts UAE in their opener, while Pakistan will look to continue their winning run following a tri-nation series triumph against Afghanistan and UAE. With high stakes and huge fan anticipation, this clash promises fireworks on and off the field.

Match Details 

DetailInformation
MatchIndia vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 – Group A
DateSunday, September 14, 2025
Time6:30 PM IST (14:30 GMT)
VenueDubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE
Live TelecastSony Sports Network (India)
Live StreamingSonyLIV, FanCode, YuppTV

ndia vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in Asia Cup

FormatMatchesIndia WinsPakistan WinsTied/NR
ODI Asia Cups15852
T20 Asia Cups4310

Analysis: India have historically enjoyed the upper hand in Asia Cup clashes across formats. Pakistan’s most recent Asia Cup T20 win came at this very venue in 2022, adding extra spice to this encounter.

Overall Head-to-Head (ODIs & T20Is)

  • ODIs:

    • Matches: 132

    • India Won: 55

    • Pakistan Won: 73

    • No Result: 4

  • T20Is:

    • Matches: 13

    • India Won: 9

    • Pakistan Won: 3

    • Tied: 1

Context: While Pakistan dominate the overall ODI record, India hold a commanding lead in T20Is, especially in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.

Pitch Report – Dubai International Cricket Stadium


The Dubai pitch has traditionally offered a balanced contest between bat and ball. The average first-innings score in T20Is here is around 160–165 runs. Under lights, the new ball tends to swing for a few overs, making powerplay crucial for both sides. Batting usually gets easier in the second innings, and teams chasing have enjoyed more success in Dubai, thanks to dew.

Key Players to Watch

  • India

    • Hardik Pandya: A proven all-rounder with the ability to shift momentum.

    • Jasprit Bumrah: India’s strike bowler, lethal at the death.

    • Virat Kohli: Known for his dominance against Pakistan in ICC tournaments.

  • Pakistan

    • Mohammad Rizwan: Consistent opener and Pakistan’s run-machine in T20Is.

    • Shaheen Afridi: His new-ball spell could decide the game’s outcome.

    • Babar Azam: The skipper’s anchor role will be crucial in setting up Pakistan’s innings.

Stats and Records

  • India vs Pakistan in T20 World Cups:

    • Matches: 8 | India Won: 6 | Pakistan Won: 1 | Tie: 1

  • Recent Form:

    • India: W, W, L, W, W

    • Pakistan: W, W, L, W, L

  • Highest Run-Scorers in IND vs PAK T20Is

    • Virat Kohli – 488 runs

    • Mohammad Rizwan – 284 runs

  • Leading Wicket-Takers in IND vs PAK T20Is

    • Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 11 wickets

    • Shaheen Afridi – 9 wickets

  • Memorable Clash: The 2007 T20 World Cup group-stage match ended in a tie before India won the famous bowl-out 3-0.

Where to Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025

  • TV Broadcast (India): Sony Sports Network

  • Live Streaming (India): SonyLIV, FanCode

  • Other Platforms: YuppTV (for global audiences)


India vs Pakistan encounters are more than just cricket; they’re a global sporting spectacle. With India aiming to defend their Asia Cup crown and Pakistan eager to make a statement, expect nothing less than drama, pressure, and unforgettable moments when the two sides clash in Dubai.

