Asia Cup 2025: India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match at Dubai

The Asia Cup Super Four stage will feature a blockbuster encounter as India take on Sri Lanka in Match 18. The highly anticipated contest is scheduled for Friday, September 26, 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Cricket fans can catch live scores, ball-by-ball commentary, and detailed updates as two of Asia’s strongest sides face off under lights.
Match Information
Fixture: India vs Sri Lanka, Super Fours, 18th Match (A1 vs B1)
Format: T20I
Date: Friday, September 26, 2025
Time: 8:00 PM IST | 06:30 PM Local | 14:30 GMT
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
India Squad for Asia Cup 2025 Super Four
Playing Members: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh
Bench & Support Staff: As per team announcement.
Sri Lanka Squad for Asia Cup 2025 Super Four
Playing Members: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Janith Liyanage
Bench & Support Staff: To be updated by Sri Lanka Cricket.
Venue – Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Located in Dubai Sports City, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is one of the UAE’s premier cricket venues with a seating capacity of 25,000. The stadium is known for its balanced conditions, offering opportunities for both batsmen and bowlers, while the dew factor often plays a role in evening matches.
Match Preview
India, led bySuryakumar Yadav, will look to capitalize on their strong batting depth and bowling attack. Players like Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Hardik Pandya will play pivotal roles in this crucial Super Four clash. Sri Lanka, captained by Charith Asalanka, enter the contest with a balanced side featuring the experience of Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera, along with the all-round brilliance of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana.
With both teams eyeing a place in the Asia Cup 2025 final, this match promises to be a high-pressure battle that could shape the outcome of the Super Four standings.
India and Sri Lanka are set for a thrilling Asia Cup Super Four contest, with the spotlight on star performers and qualification hopes on the line.
