Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match at Dubai

The Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage continues with a thrilling clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Match 17. The contest will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, September 25, 2025, with fans eagerly awaiting live score updates, commentary, and full coverage of this high-stakes encounter.

Match Information

Fixture: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Super Fours, 17th Match (A2 vs B2)

Format: T20I

Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM IST | 06:30 PM Local | 14:30 GMT

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pakistan Squad for Asia Cup 2025 Super Four

Playing Members: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Bench & Support Staff: As per team announcement.

Bangladesh Squad for Asia Cup 2025 Super Four

Playing Members: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin

Bench & Support Staff: To be updated by Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Venue – Dubai International Cricket Stadium

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is one of the premier venues in the UAE, with a seating capacity of 25,000. Known for its batting-friendly surface and evening dew factor, the stadium has often provided high-scoring contests while also assisting spinners under lights.

Match Preview

Pakistan, led by Salman Agha, will depend on their strong bowling lineup featuring Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali to put pressure on Bangladesh. The batting unit, with Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah in the middle order, will be key to setting or chasing a competitive total.

Bangladesh, under the captaincy of Litton Das, will look to continue their impressive run in the Asia Cup 2025. With Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and Shoriful Islam leading the pace attack and promising talents like Towhid Hridoy and Tanzid Hasan Tamim bolstering the batting, the team appears balanced and competitive.

With both sides aiming for crucial points in the Super Four stage, this match could be decisive in shaping the road to the final.

Pakistan and Bangladesh are ready for an electrifying contest in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four at Dubai, with qualification hopes on the line.

Also Read:



