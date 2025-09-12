Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs Oman – Head-to-Head, Pitch Report, Stats and Records

The Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 continues with a historic clash as Pakistan take on debutants Oman in Match 4 of Group A at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 12. Led by Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan will look to begin their campaign with a strong win, while Oman, making their maiden Asia Cup appearance, aim to pull off an upset.

Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 – Group A, Match 4

Date: Friday, September 12, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM IST | 6:30 PM GST | 3:30 PM BST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network (India), Sony LIV app, Ten Sports & Tapmad (Pakistan)

Pakistan vs Oman Head-to-Head in Asia Cup



This will be the first-ever meeting between Pakistan and Oman in the Asia Cup. Oman, having qualified through the ACC Premier Cup 2024, are playing their debut Asia Cup. Pakistan, meanwhile, are one of the most experienced sides in the tournament, finishing as runners-up in the 2022 edition.

Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Pakistan 0 0 0 0 Oman 0 0 0 0

Overall Head-to-Head (ODIs & T20Is)

T20Is: Pakistan 🟢 – 0 | Oman 🔴 – 0 (First T20I clash in history)

ODIs: No meetings recorded

This makes the Asia Cup 2025 encounter a historic first international battle between the two nations.

Pitch Report – Dubai International Stadium



The Dubai track has become trickier for batters over the years, with the average first-innings score dipping from 165 in 2022 to 151 in 2025. Both pacers and spinners get assistance here, but spinners have been more economical with an ER of just 7.1 per over compared to pacers’ 8.4.

Batting First Win %: 40.8%

Chasing Win %: 59.2%

Key Factor: Spin-friendly surface, new-ball movement for pacers

Key Players to Watch

Pakistan:

Fakhar Zaman – Aggressive opener with 2100+ T20I runs.

Shaheen Afridi – Pakistan’s pace spearhead (108 wickets in 85 T20Is).

Mohammad Nawaz – In top form with 20 wickets in 2025 at just 6.5 economy.

Hasan Nawaz – Youngster with a strike rate of 167.5, brings fearless batting.

Oman:

Jatinder Singh – Skipper with 1399 T20I runs, Oman’s batting backbone.

Aamir Kaleem – Experienced all-rounder with 580 runs and handy left-arm spin.

Muhammad Imran – Oman’s express pacer, impressed on debut vs USA with 3/23.

Vinayak Shukla – Consistent middle-order batter, averaging 31.6 in T20Is.

Stats and Records

Pakistan in Asia Cup (T20I format):

Matches: 10 | Wins: 5 | Losses: 5

Best Performance: Runners-up in 2022

Oman in Asia Cup:

Debut in 2025

Dubai Venue Stats (2022–2025):

Avg 1st Innings Score: 151.4

Avg Wickets/Innings: 6.98 (1st inns), 5.98 (2nd inns)

Spinners – Avg: 24.40 | ER: 7.10

Pacers – Avg: 24.85 | ER: 8.40

Where to Watch Pakistan vs Oman – Asia Cup 2025

India: Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 Hindi, Sony Sports 4 Tamil/Telugu) & Sony LIV app

Pakistan: Ten Sports & Tapmad

UAE & MENA: CricLife & StarzPlay

Worldwide: Local broadcasters + digital platforms (geo-restrictions apply)



While Pakistan start as overwhelming favourites with their spin-heavy attack and strong T20 record in Dubai, Oman will be motivated to make history in their maiden Asia Cup appearance. A spirited performance from Jatinder Singh’s men could test Pakistan ahead of their blockbuster clash against India.

Also Read:

Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: How to Watch in US, UK, Canada, Australia, India & Worldwide

Asia Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Teams, Venues, Tickets and How to Watch Live

Asia Cup 2025: India Aim for Another Title – Where to Watch Live and Full Schedule, Squad