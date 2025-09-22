Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Clash at Abu Dhabi

The Asia Cup 2025 is moving into its decisive phase as Pakistan takes on Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage. The high-voltage encounter is scheduled for Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at the iconic Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Cricket fans around the globe are eagerly waiting for this clash, with live score, ball-by-ball commentary, and match updates set to begin as the first ball is bowled.

Match Information

Fixture: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Super Fours, 15th Match (A2 vs B1)

Format: T20I

Date: Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM IST | 06:30 PM Local | 14:30 GMT

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Pakistan Squad for Asia Cup 2025 Super Four

Playing Members: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Bench & Support Staff: To be updated by team management.

Sri Lanka Squad for Asia Cup 2025 Super Four

Playing Members: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Janith Liyanage

Bench & Support Staff: As announced by Sri Lanka Cricket.

Current Super Four Points Table

India (IND): Played 1 | Won 1 | Lost 0 | NRR +0.689 | Points 2 Bangladesh (BAN): Played 1 | Won 1 | Lost 0 | NRR +0.121 | Points 2 Sri Lanka (SL): Played 1 | Won 0 | Lost 1 | NRR -0.121 | Points 0 Pakistan (PAK): Played 1 | Won 0 | Lost 1 | NRR -0.689 | Points 0

Group Stage Performance

Group A: India: 3 wins from 3 matches (NRR +3.547, 6 points) Pakistan: 2 wins from 3 matches (NRR +1.790, 4 points) UAE: 1 win from 3 matches (2 points) Oman: 0 wins (0 points)

Group B: Sri Lanka: 3 wins from 3 matches (NRR +1.278, 6 points) Bangladesh: 2 wins from 3 matches (4 points) Afghanistan: 1 win from 3 matches (2 points) Hong Kong: 0 wins (0 points)



Match Preview

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka enter this fixture with pressure to deliver after suffering defeats in their first Super Four matches. Pakistan will rely on Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf to spearhead their pace attack, while captain Salman Agha will be expected to lead from the front with the bat. On the other side, Sri Lanka’s strength lies in their balanced side, featuring Pathum Nissanka at the top, Wanindu Hasaranga in the middle order, and a strong bowling unit led by Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera.

With both teams yet to register a win in the Super Fours, this clash is crucial for semifinal qualification. A victory here could keep hopes alive, while a loss might make the path to the final extremely difficult.

