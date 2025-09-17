Subscribe

0

Sports

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs UAE – Match Preview, Prediction, Pitch Report, Key Players, and Live Streaming Details

Pakistan will face UAE in a crucial Asia Cup 2025 group-stage clash at the Dubai International Stadium on September 17. While Pakistan must win to stay alive in the tournament after losing to India.

author-image
PratidinTime Sports Desk
New Update
pak vs uae

pak vs uae

Pakistan will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a crucial Group Stage encounter of the Asia Cup 2025. After suffering a heavy defeat to India, Pakistan are in a must-win situation to keep their Super Four hopes alive. On the other hand, UAE enter this contest with winning momentum and will look to cause a major upset at the Dubai International Stadium.

Match Details 

  • Match: Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025, Match 10

  • Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

  • Venue: Dubai International Stadium, UAE

  • Time: 8:00 PM IST | 6:30 PM GST

  • Toss Time: 7:30 PM IST

  • Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network (India)

  • Live Streaming: SonyLIV & FanCode

Pakistan vs UAE Head-to-Head in Asia Cup

FormatMatchesPakistan WonUAE WonNo Result
Asia Cup T20Is1100
Asia Cup ODIs2200

Analysis: Pakistan have never lost to UAE in Asia Cup history, but UAE’s recent form, including a strong win against Oman, makes them a dangerous opponent this time.

Overall Head-to-Head (ODIs & T20Is)

FormatMatchesPakistan WonUAE WonNo Result
ODIs3300
T20Is2200

Analysis: Historically, Pakistan hold complete dominance, but their inconsistency against lower-ranked teams often makes them vulnerable.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report – PAK vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has already hosted four games in this Asia Cup, and so far, chasing has been the winning formula. Out of those four matches, three have been won by teams batting second — which means the toss could play a big role again.

The average first-innings score here is around 124, showing that batting first isn’t the easiest task. Under lights, though, things tend to get better for batters, with dew making life tough for bowlers. So, expect the captain winning the toss to choose bowling first on Wednesday night.

Last Game at Dubai

The most recent clash at this venue was on September 15, when Sri Lanka edged past Hong Kong by 4 wickets. Hong Kong posted a competitive 149, but despite a shaky middle-order, Sri Lanka managed to chase it down comfortably with 4 wickets in hand.

Key Players to Watch

Pakistan

  • Shaheen Shah Afridi – The left-arm pacer remains Pakistan’s strike bowler in the powerplay.

  • Fakhar Zaman – His explosive starts can give Pakistan the early edge.

  • Sahibzada Farhan – A dependable middle-order batter, expected to anchor the innings.

UAE

  • Muhammad Waseem (c) – The skipper is in top form with the bat and could trouble Pakistan.

  • Junaid Siddique – UAE’s in-form pacer with 5 wickets in 2 matches, including a match-winning 4-fer against Oman.

Stats and Records

  • Highest Run-Scorer (Pakistan vs UAE): Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) has dominated with his aggressive batting style.

  • Top Wicket-Taker: Shaheen Shah Afridi’s swing bowling has often dismantled associate nation batting orders.

  • UAE’s Rising Star: Muhammad Waseem has already scored 88 runs in Asia Cup 2025 at an average of 44.

Where to Watch Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025

  • TV: Sony Sports Network (India)

  • OTT: SonyLIV & FanCode


Pakistan enter this clash as favorites, but UAE’s fearless cricket and recent momentum make them a dangerous underdog. A win will secure Pakistan’s Super Four spot, while a UAE upset would shake up the tournament standings. Expect a thrilling battle under the lights in Dubai.

Also Read:

Top Players to Watch in Asia Cup 2025: Debutants Who Can Change the Game

Most Sixes in Asia Cup History (ODI & T20I): Records, Stats, and Top Hitters

Most Centuries in Asia Cup History: Complete List of Record Holders

Most Wickets in Asia Cup: Complete List of Top Bowling Performers

Asia Cup 2025: Top Five Run-Scorers in Asia Cup T20 Format

Asia Cup Winners List (1984–2023): Complete History, Records

Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money: Champions, Runners-up, and What’s at Stake

Asia Cup 2025 Squads: Full Teams and Players List

Asia Cup 2025: India Aim for Another Title – Where to Watch Live and Full Schedule, Squad

Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: How to Watch in US, UK, Canada, Australia, India & Worldwide

Asia Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Teams, Venues, Tickets and How to Watch Live

Asia Cup