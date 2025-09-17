Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs UAE – Match Preview, Prediction, Pitch Report, Key Players, and Live Streaming Details

Pakistan will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a crucial Group Stage encounter of the Asia Cup 2025. After suffering a heavy defeat to India, Pakistan are in a must-win situation to keep their Super Four hopes alive. On the other hand, UAE enter this contest with winning momentum and will look to cause a major upset at the Dubai International Stadium.
Match Details
Match: Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025, Match 10
Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Venue: Dubai International Stadium, UAE
Time: 8:00 PM IST | 6:30 PM GST
Toss Time: 7:30 PM IST
Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network (India)
Live Streaming: SonyLIV & FanCode
Pakistan vs UAE Head-to-Head in Asia Cup
|Format
|Matches
|Pakistan Won
|UAE Won
|No Result
|Asia Cup T20Is
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Asia Cup ODIs
|2
|2
|0
|0
Analysis: Pakistan have never lost to UAE in Asia Cup history, but UAE’s recent form, including a strong win against Oman, makes them a dangerous opponent this time.
Overall Head-to-Head (ODIs & T20Is)
|Format
|Matches
|Pakistan Won
|UAE Won
|No Result
|ODIs
|3
|3
|0
|0
|T20Is
|2
|2
|0
|0
Analysis: Historically, Pakistan hold complete dominance, but their inconsistency against lower-ranked teams often makes them vulnerable.
Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report – PAK vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has already hosted four games in this Asia Cup, and so far, chasing has been the winning formula. Out of those four matches, three have been won by teams batting second — which means the toss could play a big role again.
The average first-innings score here is around 124, showing that batting first isn’t the easiest task. Under lights, though, things tend to get better for batters, with dew making life tough for bowlers. So, expect the captain winning the toss to choose bowling first on Wednesday night.
Last Game at Dubai
The most recent clash at this venue was on September 15, when Sri Lanka edged past Hong Kong by 4 wickets. Hong Kong posted a competitive 149, but despite a shaky middle-order, Sri Lanka managed to chase it down comfortably with 4 wickets in hand.
Key Players to Watch
Pakistan
Shaheen Shah Afridi – The left-arm pacer remains Pakistan’s strike bowler in the powerplay.
Fakhar Zaman – His explosive starts can give Pakistan the early edge.
Sahibzada Farhan – A dependable middle-order batter, expected to anchor the innings.
UAE
Muhammad Waseem (c) – The skipper is in top form with the bat and could trouble Pakistan.
Junaid Siddique – UAE’s in-form pacer with 5 wickets in 2 matches, including a match-winning 4-fer against Oman.
Stats and Records
Highest Run-Scorer (Pakistan vs UAE): Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) has dominated with his aggressive batting style.
Top Wicket-Taker: Shaheen Shah Afridi’s swing bowling has often dismantled associate nation batting orders.
UAE’s Rising Star: Muhammad Waseem has already scored 88 runs in Asia Cup 2025 at an average of 44.
Where to Watch Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025
Pakistan enter this clash as favorites, but UAE’s fearless cricket and recent momentum make them a dangerous underdog. A win will secure Pakistan’s Super Four spot, while a UAE upset would shake up the tournament standings. Expect a thrilling battle under the lights in Dubai.
