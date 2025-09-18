Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan – Match Preview, Playing 11, Timing, and Live Streaming Details

The Asia Cup 2025 continues with a high-stakes clash as Sri Lanka face Afghanistan in Match No. 11 of the tournament at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Thursday, September 18. This encounter is crucial for Afghanistan, who must win to keep their hopes alive for a Super Four berth, while Sri Lanka need only to avoid a heavy defeat to progress.

Match Overview

Fixture: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 – Match 11

Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM IST (Toss at 7:30 PM IST)

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Live Streaming: Sony LIV, FanCode, YuppTV

Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Qualification Scenario

Sri Lanka are currently unbeaten with two wins against Bangladesh and Hong Kong. Afghanistan, on the other hand, suffered a narrow defeat to Bangladesh after beating Hong Kong. For Afghanistan, this is a must-win contest. A victory will put them level on points with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, but their superior Net Run Rate (NRR) could secure them a place in the Super Four. Bangladesh will hope Sri Lanka prevail, while Afghanistan need to win by any margin to qualify ahead of the Tigers.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan – Recent ODI Matches

Date Match/Event Afghanistan Score Sri Lanka Score Result Margin 14 Feb 2024 3rd ODI 266 267/3 Sri Lanka won By 7 wickets 11 Feb 2024 1st ODI 339/6 381/3 Sri Lanka won By 42 runs 9 Feb 2024 2nd ODI 153 308/6 Sri Lanka won By 155 runs 30 Oct 2023 WC Match 30 242/3 241 Afghanistan won By 7 wickets 5 Sep 2023 Asia Cup 289 291/8 Sri Lanka won By 2 wickets 2023 (3rd ODI) — 116 120/1 Sri Lanka won By 9 wickets

Head-to-Head in T20Is

Total Matches: 8

Sri Lanka Wins: 5

Afghanistan Wins: 3

No Result: 0

Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka (SL):

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Afghanistan (AFG):

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Key Players to Watch

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka): The opener has been in sublime form, scoring 118 runs in two games at a strike rate of over 150.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka): A proven match-winner with both bat and ball, Hasaranga remains Sri Lanka’s biggest asset in middle overs.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan): With 248 runs at a strike rate of 172 against Sri Lanka, Gurbaz will be crucial in setting the tone for Afghanistan.

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan): The captain’s spin wizardry, combined with his batting depth, makes him Afghanistan’s most influential figure.

Pitch Report – Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

The surface in Abu Dhabi generally offers balance between bat and ball. Batters can score freely early on with good pace and bounce, but as the match progresses, spinners tend to dominate. Afghanistan’s spin duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad could thrive here, while Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana will also look to exploit the conditions.

Abu Dhabi Pitch Report

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch is generally slow with low bounce, making batting a challenge.

Spinners dominate as the game goes on, with more grip and sharp turn aiding them.

Stroke-making becomes difficult in the middle and later overs, forcing batters to rely on singles and strike rotation.

Under lights, the conditions grow tougher, especially for teams chasing, as the surface deteriorates.

History shows that spin-heavy attacks are hard to handle here, particularly in pressure situations.

Success depends on a batter’s ability to adjust to the pace of the wicket and build runs steadily.

Average First Innings Score: Around 135 in T20Is

Best Suited For: Batting initially; spinners later in the game

Highest T20I Total at Venue: 225/7 by Ireland vs Afghanistan (2013)

Weather Forecast

The weather in Abu Dhabi is expected to be clear and humid. There are no chances of rain, ensuring a full contest.

Recent Form (Last Five T20Is)

Sri Lanka: WWWLW

Afghanistan: LWLWW

Prediction – Who Will Win Today’s Match?

Sri Lanka enter as favourites with their winning momentum and balanced squad, but Afghanistan’s spinners and the explosive Rahmanullah Gurbaz make them dangerous opponents. While Sri Lanka only need a steady performance to qualify, Afghanistan will play with nothing to lose, making this a contest to watch closely.

Match Prediction: Sri Lanka hold the edge, but Afghanistan could pull off an upset if their top order clicks and their spinners dominate the middle overs.

