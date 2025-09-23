Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live, When & Where to Watch

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to clash in a crucial Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match on Tuesday, September 22, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both teams are coming into this game after suffering defeats in their opening Super Four encounters, making this fixture a virtual knockout.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Match Preview

Sri Lanka entered the Super 4 stage with momentum, topping Group B after winning all three of their league-stage matches. However, they stumbled in their first Super 4 outing, losing to Bangladesh by four wickets.

Pakistan, on the other hand, continue to struggle with form and consistency. After losing their last group match, they went down again in the Super 4 stage against arch-rivals India. The Salman Agha-led side suffered a six-wicket defeat to India, raising questions about their batting order and strategies.

The loser of this contest will likely be out of contention for a place in the Asia Cup 2025 final, adding extra intensity to this high-stakes clash.

PAK vs SL LIVE Streaming and Telecast in India

Live Streaming: SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites will provide live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 4 clash.

Live Telecast: The match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4

Date: Tuesday, September 22, 2025

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match Start Time: 8:00 PM IST

Toss Time: 7:30 PM IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan Predicted XI:

Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka Predicted XI:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara.

Full Squads

Pakistan Squad:

Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Sri Lanka Squad:

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

What’s at Stake?

With both teams already on the back foot in the Super 4 stage, the outcome of this match will be decisive. A win will keep hopes alive for the final, while defeat would almost certainly mean elimination.

