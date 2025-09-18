Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India and Pakistan Qualify, Handshake Row Adds Drama

Pakistan Beat UAE to Seal Super Four Spot

Pakistan booked their place in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025 after defeating the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 41 runs in Abu Dhabi. Batting first, Pakistan posted 146/9 despite early setbacks caused by UAE bowlers Junaid Siddique (4/18) and Simranjeet Singh (3/26). Fakhar Zaman’s quick-fire 50 from 36 balls and a late cameo of 29 runs off 14 deliveries by Shaheen Shah Afridi helped Pakistan reach a competitive total.

In reply, UAE looked promising with a 48-run fourth-wicket stand between Ravi Chopra (35) and Dhruv Parashar (20). However, Pakistan’s spinners struck back, tightening the grip and eventually bowling out UAE for 105 in 17.4 overs. Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf shared crucial wickets to secure a comfortable win.

India and Pakistan Set for Another High-Voltage Clash

With this victory, Pakistan joined India in the Super Four stage. India had already qualified from Group A after securing back-to-back wins. The two arch-rivals will face off again on Sunday, September 21, at the Dubai International Stadium. India had earlier beaten Pakistan by seven wickets in the group stage, setting the tone for another highly anticipated encounter.

The Super Four format will follow a round-robin structure where each team plays three matches. Two points will be awarded for a win, one for a no-result, and none for a loss. Net Run Rate (NRR) will decide standings if teams are tied on points. The top two sides at the end of this stage will meet in the final on Sunday, September 28, in Dubai.

Handshake Controversy Overshadows Build-Up

The on-field rivalry has been overshadowed by the now-infamous handshake controversy. After India’s earlier win, players from Suryakumar Yadav’s side declined to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, in response, skipped the post-match presentation.

The matter escalated when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a formal complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC), demanding the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft. The PCB alleged that Pycroft prevented the captains from shaking hands at the toss. Although Pycroft later issued an apology, tensions remained high, with the start of the Pakistan-UAE match even delayed by an hour.

The ICC has since clarified its stance, confirming no wrongdoing and retaining Pycroft as match referee for the upcoming Super Four fixtures.

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Schedule

Sep 20 (Sat): B1 vs B2 – 8:00 PM, Dubai International Stadium

Sep 21 (Sun): A1 vs A2 – 8:00 PM, Dubai International Stadium (India vs Pakistan)

Sep 23 (Tue): A2 vs B1 – 8:00 PM, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sep 24 (Wed): A1 vs B2 – 8:00 PM, Dubai International Stadium

Sep 25 (Thu): A2 vs B2 – 8:00 PM, Dubai International Stadium

Sep 26 (Fri): A1 vs B1 – 8:00 PM, Dubai International Stadium

Sep 28 (Sun): Final – Dubai International Stadium

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table

Group A

Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR Status India 2 2 0 4 +4.793 Q Pakistan 3 2 1 4 +1.790 Q UAE 3 1 2 2 -1.984 E Oman 2 0 2 0 -3.375 E

Group B

Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR Status Sri Lanka 2 2 0 4 +1.546 — Bangladesh 3 2 1 4 -0.270 — Afghanistan 2 1 1 2 +2.150 — Hong Kong 3 0 3 0 -2.151 E

What Lies Ahead

With India and Pakistan through to the Super Four, the focus now shifts to Group B, where Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are vying for the remaining two spots. Sri Lanka currently lead the group with four points and a strong net run rate, while Bangladesh and Afghanistan remain in contention.

As the tournament heads into its most crucial phase, cricket fans worldwide are bracing for more intense rivalries, dramatic twists, and possibly another chapter in the storied India-Pakistan rivalry.

Also Read: