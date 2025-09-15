Asia Cup 2025: UAE vs Oman – Head-to-Head, Pitch Report, Playing XI and Live Streaming

\The Asia Cup 2025 heats up with a crucial Group A clash as United Arab Emirates (UAE) take on Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 15. Both teams suffered heavy defeats in their opening matches — UAE lost to India, while Oman were outplayed by Pakistan. With elimination on the line, this contest is a virtual knockout for both sides.

Match Details

Match: United Arab Emirates vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025, Group A

Date: Monday, September 15, 2025

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 5:30 PM IST (Toss at 5:00 PM IST)

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website

UAE vs Oman Head-to-Head in Asia Cup

This is the first time UAE and Oman are meeting in the Asia Cup. Both are underdogs in Group A against heavyweights India and Pakistan, making this clash a must-win to keep their campaign alive.

Overall Head-to-Head in T20Is

Matches UAE Wins Oman Wins No Result 9 5 4 0

Historically, UAE have a slight edge over Oman, winning five out of nine encounters. However, Oman have proved they can challenge UAE, keeping the rivalry balanced.

Pitch Report – Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi surface is known for being sluggish and balanced. Batters can score freely once set, but spinners and pacers with variations often find success.

Average first innings score: 140–155 runs in T20Is

Chasing record: Teams chasing usually enjoy better results here, so the toss-winning captain may opt to bowl first.

Weather: Hot and dry conditions, with temperatures ranging between 30°C and 39°C. No rain is expected.

Key Players to Watch

United Arab Emirates

Muhammad Waseem (c): Explosive opener and captain who can turn the game with his power-hitting.

Asif Khan: Reliable middle-order batter, vital for UAE’s stability.

Junaid Siddique: Pace spearhead, dangerous on Abu Dhabi surfaces.

Oman

Jatinder Singh (c): Experienced opener, providing consistency at the top.

Hammad Mirza: Showed fighting spirit against Pakistan with a solid 20+ knock.

Aamir Kaleem: Left-arm spinner, picked three wickets in Oman’s last game, a key threat for UAE batters.

Stats and Records

Last Meeting: UAE beat Oman by 24 runs in the 2024 Gulf T20I Championship in Dubai.

Asia Cup Form: Both UAE and Oman lost their opening matches badly — UAE bowled out for 57 vs India, Oman bundled out for 67 vs Pakistan.

Balanced Rivalry: Out of 9 T20I clashes, UAE lead 5-4, showcasing the tight competition.

Where to Watch UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025

TV: Sony Sports Network (India)

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app & website



With both teams desperate for their first win, the UAE vs Oman clash in Abu Dhabi promises to be a high-pressure encounter. UAE’s home advantage and Oman’s resilience set the stage for a thrilling battle under the lights.

Also Read: