Subscribe

0

Sports

Complete Asia Cup Winners List 1984–2025 | Records, Finals & Highlights

Explore the full Asia Cup history from 1984 to 2025, including year-wise winners, runners-up, hosts, formats, top run-scorers, best bowlers, memorable matches, and both men’s and women’s tournament highlights.

author-image
Abhilasha Pathak
New Update
asia cup 1

asia cup 1

Complete Asia Cup Winners List & Records: 1984–2025 Overview

The Asia Cup, Asia’s premier cricket tournament, has been a stage for thrilling rivalries, memorable performances, and evolving formats since its inception in 1984. Over four decades, the tournament has showcased the best of Asian cricket, alternating between One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), testing teams’ adaptability and depth.

Asia Cup Overview

Organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the Asia Cup has traditionally featured 6–8 teams, including qualifiers and emerging nations. Initially a three-team ODI event, the competition has grown into a high-profile contest that alternates formats based on ICC schedules, providing a platform for regional cricketing powerhouses like India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, along with emerging teams such as Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

AttributeDetails
First Edition1984, UAE
OrganizerAsian Cricket Council (ACC)
FormatODI & T20I (alternating)
Teams6–8 (including qualifiers)
FrequencyTypically every 2 years

Asia Cup Winners List (1984–2025)

Here’s a year-by-year breakdown of the men’s Asia Cup champions, hosts, formats, and runners-up:

YearFormatHostWinnerRunner-Up
1984ODIUAE (Sharjah)IndiaSri Lanka
1986ODISri LankaSri LankaPakistan
1988ODIBangladeshIndiaSri Lanka
1990–91ODIIndiaIndiaSri Lanka
1995ODIUAEIndiaSri Lanka
1997ODISri LankaSri LankaIndia
2000ODIBangladeshPakistanSri Lanka
2004ODISri LankaSri LankaIndia
2008ODIPakistanSri LankaIndia
2010ODISri LankaIndiaSri Lanka
2012ODIBangladeshPakistanBangladesh
2014ODIBangladeshSri LankaPakistan
2016T20IBangladeshIndiaBangladesh
2018ODIUAEIndiaBangladesh
2022T20IUAESri LankaPakistan
2023ODIPakistan / Sri LankaIndiaSri Lanka
2025T20IUAETBDTBD

Country-Wise Titles

CountryTitlesRunner-Up Finishes
India83
Sri Lanka67
Pakistan23
Bangladesh03
Afghanistan00

India dominates the tournament with eight titles, while Sri Lanka follows with six, and Pakistan has claimed two championships. Bangladesh, despite improving steadily, has yet to secure a title.

Asia Cup Records & Key Statistics

Top Run-Scorers (Men’s)

  1. Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) – 1,220 runs (25 matches)

  2. Rohit Sharma (IND) – 1,210 runs (37 matches)

  3. Kumar Sangakkara (SL) – 1,075 runs (24 matches)

  4. Sachin Tendulkar (IND) – 971 runs (23 matches)

  5. Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) – 830 runs (25 matches)

Top Wicket-Takers

  • Muttiah Muralidaran (SL) – 30 wickets

  • Lasith Malinga (SL) – 29 wickets

  • Ajantha Mendis (SL) – 26 wickets

Highest Individual Scores

  • Virat Kohli – 183 vs Pakistan (2012)

  • Sanath Jayasuriya – 130 highest score across Asia Cup matches

Best Bowling Figures

  • Ajantha Mendis – 6/13 vs India (2008)

  • Mohammed Siraj – 6/21 vs Sri Lanka (2023)

Women’s Asia Cup Highlights (2004–2024)

Women’s cricket in Asia has seen India dominate, with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh achieving breakthrough victories in recent years.

YearFormatWinnerRunner-Up
2024T20ISri LankaIndia
2022T20IIndiaSri Lanka
2018T20IBangladeshIndia
2016T20IIndiaPakistan
2012T20IIndiaPakistan
2008ODIIndiaSri Lanka
2006ODIIndiaSri Lanka
2005–06ODIIndiaSri Lanka
2004ODIIndiaSri Lanka

India leads with seven women’s titles, showcasing their dominance in the region.

Memorable Matches & Moments

  • 2012 Men’s Asia Cup: Virat Kohli’s 183 against Pakistan set the record for the highest individual score in the tournament.

  • 2008 Men’s Final: Ajantha Mendis’ 6/13 helped Sri Lanka win a low-scoring thriller against India.

  • 2014 Men’s Final: Shahid Afridi’s last-over heroics secured a one-wicket victory for Pakistan over India.

  • 2023 Men’s Final: Mohammed Siraj’s 6-wicket spell crushed Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Evolution of Formats

  • 1984–2014: ODI format exclusively

  • 2016: First T20I Asia Cup

  • 2018: ODI

  • 2022: T20I

  • 2023: ODI

  • 2025: T20I

Switching formats tests teams’ depth, with squads needing both aggressive batsmen and versatile bowlers to succeed.

Asia Cup 2025 Preview

The 2025 edition, scheduled from September 9–28 in the UAE, will feature eight teams divided into two groups:

Group A: India, Pakistan, UAE, Oman
Group B: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong

The T20 format serves as preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup, promising high-octane matches, intense rivalries, and emerging stars like Haris Rauf, Tilak Varma, and Ibrahim Zadran.

From its humble beginnings in 1984 to the present day, the Asia Cup has evolved into a major sporting spectacle. India’s eight titles, Sri Lanka’s six, and Pakistan’s two illustrate the balance of power, while Bangladesh and Afghanistan continue to challenge established teams. Memorable individual feats and historic finals ensure that the Asia Cup remains one of cricket’s most exciting tournaments, with 2025 set to deliver yet another thrilling chapter in Asian cricket history.

Also Read:

Top Players to Watch in Asia Cup 2025: Debutants Who Can Change the Game

Most Sixes in Asia Cup History (ODI & T20I): Records, Stats, and Top Hitters

Most Centuries in Asia Cup History: Complete List of Record Holders

Most Wickets in Asia Cup: Complete List of Top Bowling Performers

Asia Cup 2025: Top Five Run-Scorers in Asia Cup T20 Format

Asia Cup Winners List (1984–2023): Complete History, Records

Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money: Champions, Runners-up, and What’s at Stake

Asia Cup 2025 Squads: Full Teams and Players List

Asia Cup 2025: India Aim for Another Title – Where to Watch Live and Full Schedule, Squad

Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: How to Watch in US, UK, Canada, Australia, India & Worldwide

Asia Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Teams, Venues, Tickets and How to Watch Live

Asia Cup