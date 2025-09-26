Complete Asia Cup Winners List 1984–2025 | Records, Finals & Highlights

Complete Asia Cup Winners List & Records: 1984–2025 Overview
The Asia Cup, Asia’s premier cricket tournament, has been a stage for thrilling rivalries, memorable performances, and evolving formats since its inception in 1984. Over four decades, the tournament has showcased the best of Asian cricket, alternating between One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), testing teams’ adaptability and depth.
Asia Cup Overview
Organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the Asia Cup has traditionally featured 6–8 teams, including qualifiers and emerging nations. Initially a three-team ODI event, the competition has grown into a high-profile contest that alternates formats based on ICC schedules, providing a platform for regional cricketing powerhouses like India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, along with emerging teams such as Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
|Attribute
|Details
|First Edition
|1984, UAE
|Organizer
|Asian Cricket Council (ACC)
|Format
|ODI & T20I (alternating)
|Teams
|6–8 (including qualifiers)
|Frequency
|Typically every 2 years
Asia Cup Winners List (1984–2025)
Here’s a year-by-year breakdown of the men’s Asia Cup champions, hosts, formats, and runners-up:
|Year
|Format
|Host
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|1984
|ODI
|UAE (Sharjah)
|India
|Sri Lanka
|1986
|ODI
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|Pakistan
|1988
|ODI
|Bangladesh
|India
|Sri Lanka
|1990–91
|ODI
|India
|India
|Sri Lanka
|1995
|ODI
|UAE
|India
|Sri Lanka
|1997
|ODI
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|India
|2000
|ODI
|Bangladesh
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|2004
|ODI
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|India
|2008
|ODI
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|India
|2010
|ODI
|Sri Lanka
|India
|Sri Lanka
|2012
|ODI
|Bangladesh
|Pakistan
|Bangladesh
|2014
|ODI
|Bangladesh
|Sri Lanka
|Pakistan
|2016
|T20I
|Bangladesh
|India
|Bangladesh
|2018
|ODI
|UAE
|India
|Bangladesh
|2022
|T20I
|UAE
|Sri Lanka
|Pakistan
|2023
|ODI
|Pakistan / Sri Lanka
|India
|Sri Lanka
|2025
|T20I
|UAE
|TBD
|TBD
Country-Wise Titles
|Country
|Titles
|Runner-Up Finishes
|India
|8
|3
|Sri Lanka
|6
|7
|Pakistan
|2
|3
|Bangladesh
|0
|3
|Afghanistan
|0
|0
India dominates the tournament with eight titles, while Sri Lanka follows with six, and Pakistan has claimed two championships. Bangladesh, despite improving steadily, has yet to secure a title.
Asia Cup Records & Key Statistics
Top Run-Scorers (Men’s)
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) – 1,220 runs (25 matches)
Rohit Sharma (IND) – 1,210 runs (37 matches)
Kumar Sangakkara (SL) – 1,075 runs (24 matches)
Sachin Tendulkar (IND) – 971 runs (23 matches)
Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) – 830 runs (25 matches)
Top Wicket-Takers
Muttiah Muralidaran (SL) – 30 wickets
Lasith Malinga (SL) – 29 wickets
Ajantha Mendis (SL) – 26 wickets
Highest Individual Scores
Virat Kohli – 183 vs Pakistan (2012)
Sanath Jayasuriya – 130 highest score across Asia Cup matches
Best Bowling Figures
Ajantha Mendis – 6/13 vs India (2008)
Mohammed Siraj – 6/21 vs Sri Lanka (2023)
Women’s Asia Cup Highlights (2004–2024)
Women’s cricket in Asia has seen India dominate, with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh achieving breakthrough victories in recent years.
|Year
|Format
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|2024
|T20I
|Sri Lanka
|India
|2022
|T20I
|India
|Sri Lanka
|2018
|T20I
|Bangladesh
|India
|2016
|T20I
|India
|Pakistan
|2012
|T20I
|India
|Pakistan
|2008
|ODI
|India
|Sri Lanka
|2006
|ODI
|India
|Sri Lanka
|2005–06
|ODI
|India
|Sri Lanka
|2004
|ODI
|India
|Sri Lanka
India leads with seven women’s titles, showcasing their dominance in the region.
Memorable Matches & Moments
2012 Men’s Asia Cup: Virat Kohli’s 183 against Pakistan set the record for the highest individual score in the tournament.
2008 Men’s Final: Ajantha Mendis’ 6/13 helped Sri Lanka win a low-scoring thriller against India.
2014 Men’s Final: Shahid Afridi’s last-over heroics secured a one-wicket victory for Pakistan over India.
2023 Men’s Final: Mohammed Siraj’s 6-wicket spell crushed Sri Lanka in Colombo.
Evolution of Formats
1984–2014: ODI format exclusively
2016: First T20I Asia Cup
2018: ODI
2022: T20I
2023: ODI
2025: T20I
Switching formats tests teams’ depth, with squads needing both aggressive batsmen and versatile bowlers to succeed.
Asia Cup 2025 Preview
The 2025 edition, scheduled from September 9–28 in the UAE, will feature eight teams divided into two groups:
Group A: India, Pakistan, UAE, Oman
Group B: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong
The T20 format serves as preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup, promising high-octane matches, intense rivalries, and emerging stars like Haris Rauf, Tilak Varma, and Ibrahim Zadran.
From its humble beginnings in 1984 to the present day, the Asia Cup has evolved into a major sporting spectacle. India’s eight titles, Sri Lanka’s six, and Pakistan’s two illustrate the balance of power, while Bangladesh and Afghanistan continue to challenge established teams. Memorable individual feats and historic finals ensure that the Asia Cup remains one of cricket’s most exciting tournaments, with 2025 set to deliver yet another thrilling chapter in Asian cricket history.
