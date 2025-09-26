Complete Asia Cup Winners List 1984–2025 | Records, Finals & Highlights

Complete Asia Cup Winners List & Records: 1984–2025 Overview

The Asia Cup, Asia’s premier cricket tournament, has been a stage for thrilling rivalries, memorable performances, and evolving formats since its inception in 1984. Over four decades, the tournament has showcased the best of Asian cricket, alternating between One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), testing teams’ adaptability and depth.

Asia Cup Overview

Organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the Asia Cup has traditionally featured 6–8 teams, including qualifiers and emerging nations. Initially a three-team ODI event, the competition has grown into a high-profile contest that alternates formats based on ICC schedules, providing a platform for regional cricketing powerhouses like India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, along with emerging teams such as Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Attribute Details First Edition 1984, UAE Organizer Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Format ODI & T20I (alternating) Teams 6–8 (including qualifiers) Frequency Typically every 2 years

Asia Cup Winners List (1984–2025)

Here’s a year-by-year breakdown of the men’s Asia Cup champions, hosts, formats, and runners-up:

Year Format Host Winner Runner-Up 1984 ODI UAE (Sharjah) India Sri Lanka 1986 ODI Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Pakistan 1988 ODI Bangladesh India Sri Lanka 1990–91 ODI India India Sri Lanka 1995 ODI UAE India Sri Lanka 1997 ODI Sri Lanka Sri Lanka India 2000 ODI Bangladesh Pakistan Sri Lanka 2004 ODI Sri Lanka Sri Lanka India 2008 ODI Pakistan Sri Lanka India 2010 ODI Sri Lanka India Sri Lanka 2012 ODI Bangladesh Pakistan Bangladesh 2014 ODI Bangladesh Sri Lanka Pakistan 2016 T20I Bangladesh India Bangladesh 2018 ODI UAE India Bangladesh 2022 T20I UAE Sri Lanka Pakistan 2023 ODI Pakistan / Sri Lanka India Sri Lanka 2025 T20I UAE TBD TBD

Country-Wise Titles

Country Titles Runner-Up Finishes India 8 3 Sri Lanka 6 7 Pakistan 2 3 Bangladesh 0 3 Afghanistan 0 0

India dominates the tournament with eight titles, while Sri Lanka follows with six, and Pakistan has claimed two championships. Bangladesh, despite improving steadily, has yet to secure a title.

Asia Cup Records & Key Statistics

Top Run-Scorers (Men’s)

Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) – 1,220 runs (25 matches) Rohit Sharma (IND) – 1,210 runs (37 matches) Kumar Sangakkara (SL) – 1,075 runs (24 matches) Sachin Tendulkar (IND) – 971 runs (23 matches) Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) – 830 runs (25 matches)

Top Wicket-Takers

Muttiah Muralidaran (SL) – 30 wickets

Lasith Malinga (SL) – 29 wickets

Ajantha Mendis (SL) – 26 wickets

Highest Individual Scores

Virat Kohli – 183 vs Pakistan (2012)

Sanath Jayasuriya – 130 highest score across Asia Cup matches

Best Bowling Figures

Ajantha Mendis – 6/13 vs India (2008)

Mohammed Siraj – 6/21 vs Sri Lanka (2023)

Women’s Asia Cup Highlights (2004–2024)

Women’s cricket in Asia has seen India dominate, with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh achieving breakthrough victories in recent years.

Year Format Winner Runner-Up 2024 T20I Sri Lanka India 2022 T20I India Sri Lanka 2018 T20I Bangladesh India 2016 T20I India Pakistan 2012 T20I India Pakistan 2008 ODI India Sri Lanka 2006 ODI India Sri Lanka 2005–06 ODI India Sri Lanka 2004 ODI India Sri Lanka

India leads with seven women’s titles, showcasing their dominance in the region.

Memorable Matches & Moments

2012 Men’s Asia Cup: Virat Kohli’s 183 against Pakistan set the record for the highest individual score in the tournament.

2008 Men’s Final: Ajantha Mendis’ 6/13 helped Sri Lanka win a low-scoring thriller against India.

2014 Men’s Final: Shahid Afridi’s last-over heroics secured a one-wicket victory for Pakistan over India.

2023 Men’s Final: Mohammed Siraj’s 6-wicket spell crushed Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Evolution of Formats

1984–2014: ODI format exclusively

2016: First T20I Asia Cup

2018: ODI

2022: T20I

2023: ODI

2025: T20I

Switching formats tests teams’ depth, with squads needing both aggressive batsmen and versatile bowlers to succeed.

Asia Cup 2025 Preview

The 2025 edition, scheduled from September 9–28 in the UAE, will feature eight teams divided into two groups:

Group A: India, Pakistan, UAE, Oman

Group B: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong

The T20 format serves as preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup, promising high-octane matches, intense rivalries, and emerging stars like Haris Rauf, Tilak Varma, and Ibrahim Zadran.

From its humble beginnings in 1984 to the present day, the Asia Cup has evolved into a major sporting spectacle. India’s eight titles, Sri Lanka’s six, and Pakistan’s two illustrate the balance of power, while Bangladesh and Afghanistan continue to challenge established teams. Memorable individual feats and historic finals ensure that the Asia Cup remains one of cricket’s most exciting tournaments, with 2025 set to deliver yet another thrilling chapter in Asian cricket history.

